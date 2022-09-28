Rhonda Swan Becomes Newest Partner with The Podcast Connector

Founder of UBA, a boutique PR, and branding agency committed to offering elite entrepreneurs and businesses phenomenal digital PR solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhonda Swan is an expert brand strategist whose expansive knowledge has served a long list of highly successful entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, coaches, startups, and CEOs. She is the founder of UBA, a boutique PR, and branding agency committed to offering elite entrepreneurs and businesses phenomenal digital PR solutions in areas including but certainly not limited to using digital PR in tier 1 and 2 Google-indexed publications.

It goes without saying that Rhonda understands every nuance of getting published where it matters, which is exemplified in her many satisfied clients. She excels in promoting clients to include white hat SEO strategies that produce solid results. It’s through these results that Rhonda’s clients reach incredible success by way of top Google ranking and more. Her clients come to her knowing the importance of having a digital presence, but the time it takes to inject such successful strategies is burdensome. Rhonda makes it all look easy. As a top-notch digital strategist, Rhonda proudly works with companies of all sizes ranging from solopreneurs to six+ figure entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.



The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Rhonda Swan, as well as the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea out into the world. More information can be found at our website.

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.

