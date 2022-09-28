Marine Robotics and AI Leaders from Greensea Systems and Submergence Group to Keynote Upcoming Blue Future Conference

Two-day program will explore marine technology in practice, the blue workforce, marine AI & machine learning, aquaculture and more, Oct. 24-25, in Plymouth, MA

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation and ProMare today announced the initial speaker lineup for the Blue Future Conference 2022, Oct. 24-25, 2022, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Keynoters include Ben Kinnaman, Founder of Greensea Systems and Brett Phaneuf, Founder and CEO of Submergence Group LLC.

Stephen Cole, Director of The Plymouth Foundation for Economic Development sees the potential, “The green-blue economy is more than a buzz phrase. Plymouth is quickly becoming known for marine tech and trade, which includes sectors from aquaculture to AI. The Mayflower Autonomous Ship is an ambassador for the next-generation of things Plymouth will be famous for. And Greensea is a company that sets that tone for what we expect will drive economic growth in our region.”

The conference program features the keynotes as well as general session presentations, panels, and an education and workforce development session to introduce students to the jobs available and education needed to grow the marine economy.

Speakers will explore ways to apply non-traditional data to fisheries assessments, renewable energy and aquaculture siting, cultural heritage, and other marine management applications. Breakout sessions will examine relevant topics, including:

● Ocean Harvest: Aquaculture, Kelp and Other Products from the Sea

● Marine Technology in Practice

● The Blue Workforce

● Marine AI and Machine Learning: Their Role in Augmenting Human Processes

Attendees will also hear from acclaimed underwater photographer and TED Talk speaker Keith Ellenbogen during a special networking event at the end of Day 1. Through his work, Keith seeks to invoke a sense of discovery and create intimate personal connections to inspire social change and a global understanding of the world around us.

Blue Future 2022 is expected to attract a diverse audience from across the marine economy, including:

● Owners, employees and investors of marine tech and traditional marine businesses

● Local and State officials interested in advancing the marine economy in their area

● Colleges interested in promoting their technology, engineering and other adjacent skills to this industry and future students

● Teachers and students who want to learn more about education and blue workforce opportunities

● Lenders who want to know more about how they can support the marine economy

Conference sponsors include Greensea Systems, Cape Cod Community College, Tech Etch, Armach Robotics, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Tiny & Sons Auto Glass. Community partners include the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs, Plymouth Center for the Arts, and the Cognitive Laboratory of Environment and Arts Research (CLEAR). The media partner for this event is PACTV. For information on available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference/#sponsors.

For full conference details, including the conference program, speakers, sponsors, vendors, venue and how to register, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference/.

About the Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

About ProMare

ProMare was established in 2001 to promote marine research and exploration throughout the world, The team is comprised of experienced archaeologists and marine professionals who execute a variety of research projects independently and in concert with academic, corporate, public, and governmental organizations and agencies that are designed to advance man’s knowledge of history and science. Learn more at http://www.promare.org/.