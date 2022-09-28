The Scout Guide Saint Louis to Release Volume Five October 2022; Largest Guide to Date
The Scout Guide Saint Louis helps locals and visitors alike discover how to “live, love, local” in The Gateway City.
City-Guide Highlights 80+ “Best of Local” Small Businesses Across St. Louis Region
We understand firsthand not only the challenges local businesses may face, but what they need to truly shine in their communities.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scout Guide Saint Louis, a high-quality city-guide publication featuring a curated selection of the best local entrepreneurs, business owners, artists, health/wellness providers and more, is set to launch their fifth volume this October, marking the largest Guide to date for the St. Louis branch. Featuring over 90 pages of local businesses hand-selected by new Co-Owners Angela Sandler and Lisa Litvag, the Guide continues to expand its reach in the St. Louis area, inviting locals and visitors alike to explore the vibrant business community of the Gateway City.
Serving as a pulse of what’s going on in St. Louis, the Guide highlights premiere, independent business owners that are making waves and are truly unique to the area in their offerings. In addition to the print edition, the Scout Guide Saint Louis also features its scouted network in a digital lifestyle guide, alongside publishing information on events, services, and products on the Guide’s blog and social media platforms. Sandler and Litvag are looking to further extend their services to scouted members in the coming years, tapping into their combined 50+ years of experience in creative marketing and sales channel management to build the footprint on a national scale.
“We are in a unique position as small business owners ourselves and having been members of The Scout Guide Saint Louis for the past four volumes,” said Lisa Litvag. “As such, we understand firsthand not only the challenges local businesses may face, but what they need to truly shine in their communities. It’s not guesswork; we are deeply intentional and committed to every small business we work with.”
The Scout Guide Saint Louis V5 will feature 84 scouted businesses across a wide range of industries from real estate and interior design, to food and beverage, retail, event services, nonprofit and so much more. This year, Litvag and Sandler are looking to extend their scouted members to encompass the entire city, with an intentional move eastward in an effort to reflect the city as a whole. With each new volume published, the Guide seeks to unearth St. Louis’s hidden gems, not only sparking inspiration for readers to create a more beautiful life, but fostering direct connections and networking opportunities for scouted members.
“Saint Louis is a hub for entrepreneurship and creativity, with so many innovators in a variety of industries disrupting their space in remarkable ways,” said Angela Sandler. “We are honored to serve as a means for showcasing their unique talents, while also bringing them together and opening doors to opportunities for growth. The Scout Guide is built on this spirit of collaboration over competition, recognizing that our community and local economy is stronger when we come together."
The Scout Guide Saint Louis adds new businesses to its roster every year with select brands that are committed to making a positive impact in the community. The Scout Guide Volume 5 was photographed by Joan Fisher and edited by Amy Jo Mitchell, and was previous owner Stacey Goltermann’s last edition under her ownership. Find The Scout Guide Saint Louis online at saintlouis.thescoutguide.com and on Instagram @TSGSaintLouis.
To learn more about the opportunity to be featured in next year’s Scout Guide (Volume 6), contact 314-348-2224 or asandler@thescoutguide.com, or visit www.saintlouis.thescoutguide.com/advertise.
About The Scout Guide Saint Louis
The Scout Guide Saint Louis is the premiere print and online publication highlighting the best independent small businesses in the Saint Louis area. The Guide helps locals and visitors alike discover how to “live, love, local” in The Gateway City. Nationally, The Scout Guide editions in 60+ cities across the U.S. feature exceptional local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs. In the guides, readers will discover boutiques, architects, event planners, florists, interior decorators, restaurants, and a variety of carefully vetted makers and experts. Complimentary copies of the guide are available at participating businesses. The Scout Guide Saint Louis currently has 84 scouted members. For more, visit: www.saintlouis.thescoutguide.com.
List of Scouted Businesses in the V5 guide:
1905 New Media
4 Hands Brewery
A Perfect Fit
A.Casa/A.Companie
ADJ Interiors
Alpaca Picnic
Amy McCoy - McCoy Design Studio
Amy Studebaker
Asadorian Rug Company
Ash Leonard
Balloon Theory STL
Bauble Bash STL
Beck Allen Cabinetry
Big Cedar Lodge
Blown Away
Butler's Pantry
Cake House Design
Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Castlewood Designs
Clementine's Creamery
Compass Realty Group
Conjetta Designs
Courtney Winet
Dana King Design Build Remodeling
Dielmann Sotheby's
Emily Stahl Design Company
Espresso Yourself Coffee & Cafe
Evora
Eye Candy Confetti & Rentals
Fete Booth
Fiber Seal
Fit Flavors
Folded Hills Wine
Garcia Properties
Grace Your Tables
Green Door Art Gallery
Immerse
Ivy Hill
Jessica Hitchcock
Jill Perez
Joseph Magsaysay - Realtor/Music Manager
Karen Korn Interiors
Ken Miesners Flower Shoppe
Kendra Scott
Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply
Lacey Mitchell - State Farm
LU Design Build
Lusso
Marmi
Maureen Renee Events
Metro MedSpa
Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation
Now & Then Estate Sales
Orthodontic Consultants
Performance Lab
Pink Ribbon Girls
Pure Juice
R & R Ranch Miniature Horse Sanctuary
Reid Group
Rx Commend
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Sisters Sandwich Shoppe
SmartFlyer
Splash
Still 630 Distillery
Stone Hall Cabinetry
Story Seven
Streib Company
Sweet Boutique
TERRA
The District
The Factory
The Normal Brand
The Organized Benefit
The Rusted Chandelier
The Vault Luxury Resale
TKO DJ's
WedPets
West County Plastic Surgeons
Wings Of Hope
Wink iBoutique Lash and Brow Bar
Wise Jets
Xplor
Ylang Ylang
