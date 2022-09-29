The Quantum Insider Appoints Stuart Woods as Strategic Advisor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Insider (TQI) has announced today that Stuart Woods, managing director, Oxford Instruments NanoScience has joined as a business and strategy advisor. Oxford Instruments NanoScience is a division of Oxford Instruments plc, currently listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Stuart says, “I am looking forward to supporting the Quantum Insider on its commercial strategy as the executive team expands the role of the Group and the business units within it. This is an exciting time for deep tech as companies are looking to accelerate their path to commercialisation and need a full suite of products and services to do this at pace.”

The Quantum Insider has already expanded its mix of mutually reinforcing news and market data from the quantum industry, to covering the emergent underlying technologies of the metaverse. The management team expects to announce new verticals over the next six to twelve months as it continues to build out its core offerings. Stuart will advise the business on product growth plans as well as their mission to build the deep-tech intelligence engine of the future.

Alex Challans, co-Founder and CEO of TQI states, “We are delighted to be bringing Stuart on board as a strategic advisor. As a trusted mentor of The Quantum Insider since our inception, Stuart’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we deepen our current product roadmap and expand into other rapid growth technology segments.”

Stuart has managed a diverse portfolio of technology businesses throughout his career, where his approach has been to identify a company’s strengths and then develop sales, manage financials, and grow capable teams around those strengths. Currently, Stuart is managing director of Oxford Instruments NanoScience which creates high-performance cryogenic and cryogen-free environments for ultra-low temperature and high magnetic field applications in physics, chemistry and material science. He is also an executive board member of Oxford Instruments plc, for which he heads the environmental committee.

