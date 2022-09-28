St. Louis Near North Side Preservation Square Grand Opening On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 am cst
McCormack Baron Salazar, City of St. Louis, and St. Louis Housing Authority will hold a grand opening for the new $186 million development, Preservation Square
With the construction of the new bridge and the $1.75 billion construction of the NGA, the neighborhood has become a new “front door” to the City of St. Louis.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS), Urban Strategies, Inc., the City of St. Louis, and the City of St. Louis Housing Authority will hold a grand opening for the first three phases of the new $186 million development, Preservation Square, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 am central standard time. The grand opening will be located at 1405 N 16th St, Saint Louis, MO 63106.
— Vincent Bennett, CEO - MBS
Preservation Square is a component of the transformation of the Near North Side of St. Louis. Located just north of the Downtown business district, the Near North Side surrounds the new National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) West Headquarters site and connects the I-70 Stan Musial Memorial Mississippi River Bridge to downtown St. Louis. With the construction of the new bridge and the $1.75 billion construction of the NGA, the neighborhood has become a new “front door” to the City of St. Louis and a primary focus of the City’s redevelopment efforts.
The Preservation Square grand opening comes after 8 years of community engagement and planning. The City of St. Louis and the nonprofit Urban Strategies, Inc., received a $500,000 Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) Planning Grant in 2014 that kicked off a comprehensive community-engagement process with over 100 community meetings, and participation of over 600 residents, 8 civic and neighborhood organizations, and over 50 other groups.
The resulting Transformation Plan tackled major community challenges including high crime, blight, low incomes, and poor educational outcomes with an array of strategies designed to invest in both people and place. The Transformation Plan became the basis for a 2016 application for a $29.5 million competitive CNI Implementation Grant. In 2016, the City of St. Louis was awarded the grant out of a pool of 40 other applicants.
The redevelopment of Preservation Square includes both demolishing and renovating the current buildings, new construction, and reopening the site to the street grid. In addition, a nearby complex called “The Brewery” will be renovated. The overall plan includes 695 new and renovated apartments, replacing all 342 subsidized units originally at Preservation Square, along with 148 affordable/low-income units, and 205 market-rate/unrestricted units.
Key features of Preservation Square will include a new management building and renovated community building, a recreation area that includes a swimming pool, green space, smaller spaces for outdoor recreation and play on each block, and a number of larger buildings with live/work units on 14th Street alongside a proposed Metrolink high-capacity transit expansion route.
