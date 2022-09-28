Lost Person in Webster

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-271-3361

September 27, 2022

Webster, NH – On September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an individual who had walked away from the NeuroRestorative Center in Webster. A neighbor had observed the individual on a camera system walk into a large wooded area at approximately 4:11 p.m. Due to the vast area the individual had entered, Webster Police, Webster Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, and Salisbury Fire Department, along with Conservation Officers with the Fish and Game Department responded to search for the missing individual.

All fire department personnel and Conservation Officers utilized off highway vehicles to search the vast trail systems in the area. At approximately 9:50 p.m., Conservation Officers made voice contact with the lost person across a large swamp. Conservation Officers were able to give a rough location of the victim through the voice contact. While Conservation Officers were yelling to the victim, a nearby resident heard the yelling and made contact with the victim, staying with the person until rescue crews could locate them in the woods. The victim was located in the woods off Deer Meadow Road near the Boscawen, Concord and Webster town lines.

NH Fish and Game would like to thank all responding agencies for a quick and positive resolution to this lost person.