Missing 82-Year-Old Man in Winchester

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

September 28, 2022

Winchester, NH – On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 5:35 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a call from the Winchester Police Department about a missing man who was last seen on an ATV at his residence on Manning Hill Road in Winchester. Bradley Brewer, 87, was last seen, by members of his family, around 5:00 p.m. Members of the Winchester Fire Department immediately began searching the vast number of ATV trails in the area. Conservation Officers also responded with ATVs in order to search the trails and power lines in the area. Conservation Officers also searched nearby areas on foot. The Winchester Police Department, NH State Police Troopers, Walpole Police Department, Troy Police Department, Northfield, MA Fire Department, and Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, VT, also responded to assist with the search. A local hunter reported seeing Brewer on his ATV, just before dark, near the power lines. This information helped to focus search efforts.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., on Wednesday morning, two Conservation Officers located Brewer near the Pouchaug Brook, 1,000 feet from the Massachusetts State line. Brewer’s ATV appeared stuck and was out of gas. Conservation Officers and members of the Winchester Fire Department assisted Brewer out to Route 10 and a waiting ambulance. Brewer was then transported to Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield to be treated for mild hypothermia caused by a light rain and temperatures in the low 50s.

Conservation Officers would like to thank all those who responded, including good Samaritans and neighbors who were assisting in the search. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared for the unexpected and to plan for vastly cooler night time temperatures at this time of year.