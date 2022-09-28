COVID-19 Daily Update 9-28-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 28, 2022, there are currently 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of more West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Since this virus can adversely affect some individuals, especially those who are older and with vulnerable health, please ensure you are up to date with your vaccinations and boosters​​​.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (72), Boone (23), Braxton (3), Brooke (11), Cabell (35), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (25), Gilmer (2), Grant (9), Greenbrier (21), Hampshire (14), Hancock (21), Hardy (9), Harrison (50), Jackson (7), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (95), Lewis (9), Lincoln (9), Logan (25), Marion (34), Marshall (12), Mason (19), McDowell (18), Mercer (63), Mineral (15), Mingo (24), Monongalia (55), Monroe (10), Morgan (9), Nicholas (17), Ohio (33), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (3), Preston (23), Putnam (20), Raleigh (58), Randolph (10), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (9), Taylor (27), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (18), Wayne (18), Webster (6), Wetzel (12), Wirt (0), Wood (40), Wyoming (37). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​​