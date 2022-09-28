Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

September 28, 2022

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 20, 2022 in respect of the second quarter of 2022, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman 23 September 2022 SHEL (LSE) 369.19 GBP 22.76
Harry Brekelmans 23 September 2022 SHELL (AMS) 1,291.73 EUR 25.62
Ronan Cassidy 23 September 2022 SHEL (LSE) 1,014.77 GBP 22.76
Donny Ching 23 September 2022 SHELL (AMS) 2,705.53 EUR 25.62
Edward Daniels 23 September 2022 SHEL (LSE) 335.35 GBP 22.76
Wael Sawan 23 September 2022 SHELL (AMS) 1,504.82 EUR 25.62
Huibert Vigeveno 23 September 2022 SHELL (AMS) 597.07 EUR 25.62
Zoe Yujnovich 23 September 2022 SHELL (AMS) 697.58 EUR 25.62

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 22.76
Volume 369.19
Total 8,402.76
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

369.19
22.76
8,402.76
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 25.62
Volume 1,291.73
Total 33,094.12
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,291.73
25.62
33,094.12
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 22.76
Volume 1,014.77
Total 23,096.17
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,014.77
22.76
23,096.17
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 25.62
Volume 2,705.53
Total 69,315.68
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

2,705.53
25.62
69,315.68
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ed
Last Name(s) Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 22.76
Volume 335.35
Total 7,632.57
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

335.35
22.76
7,632.57
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 25.62
Volume 1,504.82
Total 38,553.49
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,504.82
25.62
38,553.49
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 25.62
Volume 597.07
Total 15,296.93
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

597.07
25.62
15,296.93
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 25.62
Volume 697.58
Total 17,872.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

697.58
25.62
17,872.00
Date of transaction 23/09/2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam


