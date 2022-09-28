PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2022 Cayetano prods colleagues to ensure quality work in CA Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday made an appeal to his colleagues in the Commission on Appointments (CA) to ensure the quality of work by hearing only two to four appointees per day so that members can have ample time to thoroughly vet the nominees. "Hindi pa ganon ka high-tech ang vetting system natin so ang CA is the first line of defense. May I appeal to our colleagues, to the good chair and vice chair, that let's do it slowly but surely," said in a manifestation during today's CA plenary session, September 27, 2022. "If we have to work overtime and Thursdays, or extend after the session, why not hindi ba? May I make this appeal as an assurance to our people that we're working hard and quality ang trabaho na ibinibigay ng CA," he added. Cayetano raised the concern after the CA confirmed three department secretaries and 63 general/flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 15 agency heads are set for confirmation. "Let's not take away from our nominees and from the Filipino people the privilege and the honor of getting to know our nominees and appointees better. Baka naman we can do two or more than two," he said. Cayetano said he is not complaining about the amount but the quality of work that needs to be done. "The investigation reports are more than a hundred pages, at kapag sinabay natin 'to sa budget hearings natin, apektado talaga tayo," he said. Cayetano, who is CA Minority Floor Leader, ended his manifestation by reminding the body of its statement of policy in their rules: "The Commission being part of our Republic's checks and balances shall act as a restraint against the abuse of the appointing authority to the end that the power to disapprove should be exercised to protect and to enhance public interest." CA Chairperson and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and two other members concurred with the manifestation of Cayetano before the CA plenary session adjourned. Cayetano, hinikayat ang CA na gawing kalidad ang trabaho Umapela si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa kanyang mga kasamahan sa Commission on Appointments (CA) na tiyakin ang kalidad ng trabaho sa pamamagitan ng pagdinig lamang ng dalawa hanggang apat na appointees kada araw upang magkaroon ng sapat na oras ang mga miyembro para masuri nang husto ang mga nominado. "Hindi pa ganon ka high-tech ang vetting system natin so ang CA is the first line of defense. May I appeal to our colleagues, to the good chair and vice chair, that let's do it slowly but surely," sabi sa isang manipestasyon sa sesyon ng plenaryo ng CA kahapon, September 27, 2022. "If we have to work overtime and Thursdays, or extend after the session, why not hindi ba? May I make this appeal as an assurance to our people that we're working hard and quality ang trabaho na ibinibigay ng CA," dagdag ng CA Minority Leader.. Inihayag ni Cayetano ang pagkabahala niya matapos kumpirmahin ng CA ang tatlong Department Secretary at 63 general/flag at senior officers ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) nitong Martes. Ngayong araw ng Miyerkules, 15 na pinuno ng ahensya ang nakatakda para sa kumpirmasyon. "Let's not take away from our nominees and from the Filipino people the privilege and the honor of getting to know our nominees and appointees better. Baka naman we can do two or more than two," wika niya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na hindi ang dami kundi ang kalidad ng trabahong kailangang gawin ang kanyang ikinababahala. "The investigation reports are more than a hundred pages, at kapag sinabay natin 'to sa budget hearings natin, apektado talaga tayo," wika niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang manifestation, ipinaalala ni Cayetano ang patakaran ng CA: "The Commission being part of our Republic's checks and balances shall act as a restraint against the abuse of the appointing authority to the end that the power to disapprove should be exercised to protect and to enhance public interest." Sinang-ayunan ni CA Chairperson at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at dalawa pang miyembro ang manifestation ni Cayetano bago ipagpaliban ang plenary session ng CA.