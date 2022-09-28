PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2022 IMEE: BEYOND TRIBUTES TO RESCUERS, LEVEL UP ON DISASTER RESILIENCY Senator Imee Marcos has reiterated her call to upgrade the government's disaster resiliency capabilities from mere disaster response, following the deaths of five government rescuers in San Miguel, Bulacan, during Typhoon Karding. "The flashflood that drowned the rescuers points to the lack of an efficient flood watch and warning system as well as strict evacuation protocols that ensure residents are brought to higher ground much earlier," Marcos said. Marcos, whose maternal grandmother Remedios Trinidad is from Bulacan, pointed out that the site of the tragedy, Barangay Camias, lies close to the San Miguel River and between two irrigation canals but preemptive safety measures were clearly not in place. "Rescuers can't be expected to save lives while leaving their own to chance. Our tributes and prayers for the hapless victims and their grieving families would be meaningless without government action to level up on disaster resiliency," she added. Marcos filed Senate Resolution 421 on Tuesday, recognizing the bravery and heroism of George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marvy Bartolome, Narciso Calayag, and Jerson Resurreccion of the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office of Bulacan. Marcos has sought a "more feasible solution" to calamity preparedness and response through the creation of a National Resiliency and Disaster Management Authority (NRDMA), an upgrade from the present National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council but which would be less costly than a full-fledged government department. Shortly after the start of the 19th Congress, Marcos filed Senate Bill 186 which revives her original proposal made in 2019 via Senate Bill 1125. The senator noted that the mobilization of resources during times of disaster was hampered by the current practice of "having to go through different government agencies, various chains of command in the PNP and branches of the AFP, often even requiring the President to personally mobilize frontline departments." "Year-round resiliency also demands updated rescuer safety training and equipment and a more efficient weather information support and warning system for local governments," Marcos said. IMEE: PAGPUPUGAY SA 5 RESCUER, DI SAPAT; DISASTER RESILIENCEY I-LEVEL UP MULING nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos na i-upgrade ng pamahalaan ang kakayahan sa pagtugon sa mga kalamidad, kasunod na rin ng pagkamatay ng limang rescuer ng gobyerno sa San Miguel, Bulacan sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng bagyong Karding. "Ang pagkalunod ng limang rescuer ay patunay lang sa kawalan ng sapat na flood watch at warning system gayundin ng istriktong mga panuntunan sa paglilikas sa mga residente sa mataas na lugar na dapat isinasagawa ng mas maaga," ani Marcos. Sinabi ni Marcos, apo ni Remedios Trinidad na taga-Bulacan, ang lugar na pinangyarihan ng trahedya sa Barangay Camias ay malapit lang sa San Miguel River at nasa pagitan ng dalawang irrigation canal pero walang klarong "preemptive safety measures" o klarong paunang hakbang para sa kaligtasan. "Paano makakapagsalba ng buhay ang mga rescuer kung ang kaligtasan nila'y binabakasakali lamang. Mawawalang-saysay ang pagbibigay-pugay natin at pananalangin sa mga biktima at ang kanilang mga inulilang pamilya kung walang gagawing aksyon ang gobyerno para ma-iangat natin ito sa disaster resiliency," dagdag pa ni Marcos. Inihain ni Marcos ang Senate Resolution 421 ngayong Martes na isang pagkilala sa katapangan at kabayanihan nina George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marvin Bartolome, Narciso Calayag at ni Jerson Resurreccion ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office ng Bulacan. Inihirit ni Marcos na IMEEsolusyon sa paghahanda at pagtugon sa kalamidad ay ang pagbuo ng National Resiliency and Disaster Management Authority (NRDMA) na pagpapa-angat sa kasalukuyang umiiral na National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council ngunit mas matipid kumpara sa isang buong departamento ng gobyerno. Matatandaan na bago ang pagsisimula ng 19th Congress, naghain si Marcos ng Senate Bill 186 para buhayin ang kanyang orihinal na Senate Bill 1125 noong 2019. Sinabi ni Marcos na ang pagpapakilos sa mga resources ng gobyerno sa panahon ng mga kalamidad ay nahahadlangan ng kasalukuyang sistema kung saan kailangan pang dumaan sa iba't-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, iba't-ibang mga chain of command sa PNP at iba pang sangay ng AFP, at madalas nangyayari na maging ang pangulo'y nao-obligang personal na pangunahan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno. "Ang buong taon na katatagan ay nangangailangan din ng updated na pagsasanay at kagamitan para sa kaligtasan ng mga rescuer at isang mas mahusay na sistema ng pagbibigay-hudyat hinggil sa panahon para sa mga lokal na pamahalaan," ayon pa kay Marcos.