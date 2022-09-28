Germany considers Việt Nam important partner in Asia-Pacific

VIETNAM, September 28 -

BERLIN — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has paid an official visit to Germany from September 26-27 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Sơn held talks with Baerbock, paid courtesy calls to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bodo Ramelow, Minister-President of Hessen state Boris Rhein, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Michael Kellner.

During the meetings, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the strategic partnership with Germany and suggested they expand cooperation to further deepen contents of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The minister thanked the Government and people of Germany for providing Việt Nam with COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment, which helped to early contain the pandemic and resume socio-economic activities.

German leaders described Việt Nam as an important partner of Germany in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific. They once again thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for offering masks to Germany when the COVID-19 broke out in 2020.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier conveyed his best regards to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Vietnamese leaders and expressed wish to visit Việt Nam soon.

About economic-trade ties, the Vietnamese minister proposed the two sides continue to effectively implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He hoped that the German Parliament will soon complete the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement and the German Government will support the early removal of the European Commission’s yellow card warning on Việt Nam’s aquatic products for export, thus facilitating bilateral trade and investment activities.

Both sides agreed to intensify coordination in new fields such as climate change response and renewable energy, contributing to seriously and fully delivering on commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) as well as dealing with global issues.

President Steinmeier and President of the Federal Council Ramelow said there is still potential for cooperation in Germany’s strong fields such as sci-tech, environment protection, climate change response, vocational training, labour and locality-to-locality cooperation. They also vowed to tackle difficulties in bilateral trade.

On regional and global issues of shared concern, hosts and guest consented that the two countries will continue effectively working together and offering mutual support at multilateral organisations and forums, including cultivating ASEAN-EU ties.

Regarding the South China Sea issue, they shared a stance on ensuring peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region, settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international law and the UN Charter, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Sơn wished that Germany would create more conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate into the host country, thus contributing to German socio-economic development and the Việt Nam-Germany ties.

During the visit, the diplomat also had a working session with the Vietnamese embassy and met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in the European country. — VNS