PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2022 Grace Poe's Transcripts

Commission on Appointments

Sept. 28, 2022 CA Hearing Manifestation Poe: Mr. Chair, I just want to make a manifestation. In our agenda, initially, we were supposed to tackle the appointment of the Secretary for the Department of Budget and Management but because of time constraints,apparently, we might not be able to do that at this time. However, I would just like to put it on record that our nominee has been diligently complying with the requirements and she has submitted all the requirements on time and before the deadline. It is with a heavy heartthat I feel we are now delaying her hearing because of some other complications. If there are no questions that are too lengthy, I think we can appeal to the Senate President to tackle her appointment now. She has been shuttling back and forth--the Senate and the House--for our budget. I think the least we can do is to allot the proper time--this is not even a special consideration. She has been compliant with all the necessary documents, unless you have a lengthy question to ask... Imagine, if we have somebody, a weak Budget Secretary during the time of budget season, it's something hanging over her head. I think for impartiality and fairness, we should be able to approve her appointment if she is able to satisfy the questions that we have for her today. I think that will be greatly appreciated... CA Plenary

Sponsorship Speech

on the Appointment of Budget Secretary Amenah Flaminiano Pangandaman Mr. Chairperson, my dear colleagues, it is my duty to report that the committee on budget and management has acted on the nomination of Amenah Flaminiano Pangandaman as Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and found her to be fit and qualified to hold the said position. Our nominee is the lone "rose among the thorns" of our country's pool of economic managers, pero huwag po tayong magpapalinlang sa kanyang kabataan at angking kagandahan because she is ready to take the mantle of the Department of Budget and Management since DayOne. Her educational background prepared her well for the role - with an Economics degree from FEU and UP, a Masters in Development Economics from UP, and currently pursuing an Executive Masters of Public Administration degree from the London School of Economics. Further, Secretary Mina was trained by heavyweights such as the great Sen. Edgardo J. Angara, Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda who was chairperson of the Senate committee on finance back in the days, and the renowned economist and DOF Secretary Benjamin Diokno. A staffer who rose from the ranks, Mina is no stranger to public service like the most dependable of our career officials. More than two decades of budget work in this very same hall made her a "key mover" during budget preparations. As Assistant Governor of BSP, she also lobbied for reforms and timely pandemic response laws that I am proud to have sponsored like the Financial Consumer Protection Act, Amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act. And now, as DBM Secretary, she commits to work for a more inclusive economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic. Her acquired knowledge and extensive work experience in both the legislative and executive branches of the government gave her a distinctive perspective of the intricacies of the bureaucratic process and a thorough grasp of how the different sectors and agencies work - an expertise we sorely need in someone who is at the helm of the Budget department. She was born on Christmas day in Manila, further proof that she is the gift that keeps on giving, a proud Maranao and a practicing Muslim. True to her name Amenah, which means faithful, truthful and honest in Arabic, she vows to be a trustworthy public servant and a judicious manager of our government's fiscal resources. Her civil status maybe single for now, but she is currently fully committed to fulfill her sworn duty. With that, it is my honor to sponsor the confirmation of the appointment of the first-ever woman to be confirmed as DBM Secretary since the department's creation in 1978, Amenah Flaminiano Pangandaman. I so move, Mr. Chairperson.