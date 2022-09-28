Joint Statement on the C5+1 Meeting during UNGA 77

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the occasion of 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly.

On September 22, during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers and representatives from the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan met to discuss regional cooperation and continued engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. They highlighted three decades of mutually beneficial partnership between the five Central Asian countries and the United States and emphasized continued commitment to uphold the UN Charter, particularly the principles of respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries. The participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

Participants commended successful C5+1 collaboration since its launch in 2015. They announced the establishment of the C5+1 Secretariat to further deepen engagement that advances common objectives. They also discussed initiatives to enhance regional economic security and connectivity, to ensure food and energy security, and to strengthen commitment to human rights.

Participants reiterated the importance of engaging in greater cooperation in support of private sector development, climate change action and development of state-of-the-art green technology, sustainable mountain development, water resource management, infrastructure planning, and renewable energy development, as well as training and education opportunities and people-to-people exchanges. They highlighted the importance of the C5+1 Working Groups on Economy, Energy and Environment, and Security, and that the C5+1 Working Groups will continue to meet regularly.

