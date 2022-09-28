UPAY Inc. - Collaboration with StandPointHub

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Corporation”) (OTCQB: UPYY) is pleased to announce that it is in an advanced stage of discussions, with StandPointHub, as UPAY Inc. looks to further expand into Africa and Australia.



The directors of StandPointHub recently approached UPAY Inc. to discuss the potential of offering our loan management software in Kenya and other parts of the African continent as part of a collaboration effort with StandPointHub.

“We are always looking for the right partners to complement our Markethub offering and support our mission of helping organizations innovate, build scale and gain strategic access in Africa and Asia Pacific. UPAY Inc. was one of those organizations that met our criteria of potential within these markets and we are excited by what this can bring,” said John Wulff, CEO of StandPointHub.

StandPointHub was founded in 2010 and has a simple vision of creating a thriving and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa and Asia Pacific - www.standpointhub.co.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are in an advanced stage of discussions, of a potential partnership relationship with StandPointHub, as it will greatly assist UPAY Inc. to open more difficult markets, in the African continent and potentially expand into Australia as well. This is an important step in our growth strategy into Africa, the USA and Australia. A large portion of our growth opportunities are linked to the U.S. market, where our stock is quoted on the OTCQB and considered to be one of the largest markets in the world, especially for investors looking to diversify and take the opportunity in investing in the growing emerging markets of Africa,” said Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY.