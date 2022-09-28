Financial Advisor Marianela Silva Joins LPL Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Marianela “Nela” Silva CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. She reported having served approximately $120 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



“I’ve been entrepreneurial my entire life, so this move to independence just feels right,” said Silva, who named her independent practice Marigold Financial Partners. “I have a vision for my business and want to make a difference in this industry.”

Based in Orange, Calif., Silva has more than 15 years of industry experience and takes pride in her ability to build solid relationships with her clients. She takes a holistic, tax-based approach aiming to helping her clients preserve and build generational wealth, working in partnership with attorneys and CPAs to provide added value and resources.

Silva, who is half Chilean/half Ecuadorian, immigrated to the United States with her family at age 2. Growing up, she saw firsthand the gap in investment education, which led her to develop an educational approach to helping clients understand the fundamentals of the investment process in order to create a path for financial well-being.

Fluent in Spanish, Silva has a broad reach in the Hispanic community, with most of her clients being families and small business owners preparing for retirement. Silva is highly involved in community outreach, dedicating time advocating for families with special needs children and helping parents understand special needs trust administration. She serves as secretary of the Latino Advisory Council for CHOC Children's Foundation and is also on the board of directors of the Delhi Center in Santa Ana and Rancho Santiago Community College district.

Looking to expand her office and tap into additional services and resources, Silva turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of her business.

“I was beginning to feel limited in what I could do to help families, and I wanted to improve my service model and have more opportunities,” Silva said. “LPL allows me to focus more on my clients’ needs and create differentiated experiences for them.”

LPL’s advisor-first culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion were also a huge draw. The firm has created Business Communities at LPL for diverse groups to gather regularly and interact online to discuss topics of interest and deepen their community connection. Additionally, LPL continues to grow its catalogue of offerings with tools, services and resources designed to help strengthen advisors’ connection with their diverse client base. Prior to Silva’s move, LPL converted several of her marketing materials to Spanish.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Nela to the LPL community and congratulate her on the move to independence. We’re proud that she chose to partner with LPL as she works toward creating an ideal practice on her own terms so she can continue helping her clients build comprehensive wealth strategies. At LPL, we are highly committed to supporting advisors with leading capabilities and resources to help them differentiate their business and address the diverse needs of their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Nela and her team.”

