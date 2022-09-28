Measurabl Named to 2022 Global ESGFinTech100

List recognizes the world’s most innovative businesses offering tech solutions companies need to meet ESG objectives

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG solution for real estate, announced today its inclusion in the 2022 Global ESGFinTech100 list . The list recognizes the leading technology companies helping financial institutions in the areas of climate risk, sustainability, social responsibility and governance meet their ESG objectives.



“Real estate is the world’s largest asset class and responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions,” said Matt Ellis, Founder and CEO of Measurabl. “Inclusion in the ESGFinTech100 list is a testament to Measurabl’s market leadership as the pioneer of digital solutions for measurement and action on ESG, and results achieved by our customers over the last ten years.”

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 500 ESG tech companies undertaken by FinTech Global. The list was created to identify the 100 most innovative tech companies that every financial institution should know about as they create and develop their ESG strategies. This is a direct result of the dramatic rise in consumer demand for ESG products as well as the introduction of new regulations and reporting standards.

“Banks that adopt ESG across their business model will be better positioned to engage and retain clients over the coming years. This can turn into a competitive advantage – and a source of new revenue streams,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar in a press release statement. "The ESGFinTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the solution providers in the market by highlighting the most innovative ESG tech companies in areas such as ESG Assessment & Reporting, Regulatory Change Management, ESG Intelligence & Data Analysis, Supply Chain Screening and Banking & Investment products.”

The FinTech Global list comes on the heels of Measurabl announcing its ESG Advisory Services and Asset Optimization offerings, which help real estate firms go beyond the data as they report on ESG performance and climate risk, evolve existing ESG strategies, set improvement targets, and identify ways to continuously improve.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, report and act on ESG data on more than 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries valued in excess of $2 trillion. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .