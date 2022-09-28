Venturi Restoration Opens in Tampa

Submit Release
Venturi Restoration Enters Tampa Market With New Branch Location

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venturi Restoration, a national property damage emergency response, restoration, and renovation services provider, announced today that it has opened a new branch location servicing the greater Tampa market. The new Venturi Restoration Tampa Branch is located just six miles northwest of downtown Tampa, where the company will provide property restoration services to commercial and multifamily customers located across the area. The addition of the Tampa Branch increases the network of Venturi Restoration Branch locations to 21.

The Venturi Restoration Tampa opening expands the company's ability to service existing customers with locations in this market while improving the company's ability to respond to major weather events across the Gulf Coast.

Venturi Restoration CEO Mark San Fratello added, "Our Tampa Branch opening is an important step in our continued expansion into key metropolitan areas, and it immediately improves our response time and service capacity for major weather events that may impact customers throughout the Gulf Coast". 

The Tampa Branch opening just days in advance of the projected Hurricane Ian landfall is coincidental, but the timing of the opening has positioned the company to respond on a large scale to property damage that may result from this event. 

Venturi Restoration is an award-winning national leader in the emergency response, property reconstruction, and renovation industries serving thousands of multifamily, commercial, and residential customers from 21 locations operating in 16 U.S. states.

