Cicis Pizza Gets Whimsical in New 'Endless Pizzabilities' Campaign

The campaign introduces C.C. Pazzini, a fictional founder who helps showcase the pizza franchise's plethora of food options and on-site experiences

/EIN News/ -- COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cicis Pizza has launched a fresh focus on its dining and social experiences with its "Endless Pizzabilities" branding campaign. A recently debuted 30-second spot kicks things off and is helmed by C.C. Pazzini, a fictional and whimsical spokesperson for whom the franchise will lean on to spread the message that, beyond affordability, Cicis is about bringing people together to have fun.

The campaign marks a dramatic creative departure for the brand, utilizing bold humor and visual effects; in the campaign's video assets, the four-inch-tall Pazzini gives viewers a tour of Cicis in his magical flying machine. Pazzini touts features unique to the concept, such as the all-you-can-eat buffet, specialty pizzas, including mac and cheese, and the on-site game room, all highlighted amid tongue-in-cheek rhymes designed to add levity to the brand. The use of Pazzini is also noteworthy because it's the first time a character will be introduced to personify the Cicis brand.

This launch comes as the U.S. continues to see a return to more on-site dining, encouraging Cicis to make aggressive moves to position itself favorably for a piece of the action. "People are craving fun and social experiences, so we knew we had to take a bold direction with this campaign," said Stephanie Hoppe, chief marketing officer at Cicis Pizza. "Our creative shop, 3Headed Monster, helped us reimagine how we could amplify the fun and whimsey of Cicis' brand. We're all about building memories between friends and families, and of course, doing so in a way that won't break the bank. That's what this spot showcases, and I think it's a message that's going to resonate with a lot of folks in this moment."

3Headed Monster took inspiration from Cicis' status as the inventor of the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept to shape this campaign. "C.C. Pazzini is an inventor and an idea person, which is a nod to Cicis' trailblazing heritage," said Shon Rathbone, founder and creative chairman at 3Headed Monster. "His endless creative energy puts new emotion behind the endless buffet concept. And he's the perfect ambassador for a restaurant that is a total experience."

The omni-channel campaign includes video (inclusive of linear TV, OTT, CTV, and online video), radio, social, display, and search across Cicis' more than 80 markets in the U.S. While the core campaign focuses on broad brand messaging, additional creative and media executions will focus on lower-funnel tactics to spotlight specific or seasonal menu items and experiences, and also attract key target audiences. On that front, media agency Kelly Scott Madison has been brought on to play point on evolving Cicis' planning strategy, investment, and analytics efforts.

"There's a lot of noise in the market right now, so we're excited to help Cicis use this fantastic creative to break through and meet their consumers in the right environments to build even more brand love," said Chad Maxwell, chief strategy officer at Kelly Scott Madison. "To do that, we're placing a deep focus on precision targeting and local nuance across markets to drive receptivity marketing at scale. We have no doubt the approach will continue to fuel love, loyalty, and growth for Cicis."

Cicis Pizza operates nearly 300 restaurants across 30 states, and the launch of this marketing campaign coincides with Cicis' push to overhaul store interiors and aesthetics while also expanding into new markets. Work to realize those efforts will accelerate considerably in the back half of this year and into 2023.

###

About Cicis Pizza

Founded in 1983, Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis.

About 3Headed Monster

Dallas-based creative agency 3Headed Monster has twice been recognized as one of Ad Age's Small Agencies of the Year. The independent shop is led by three partners, Creative Chairman Shon Rathbone, Chief Strategy Officer Crystal Anderson and Managing Director Elisa Silva. 3Headed Monster is focused on Tomorrow Brands™ - brands that are working to make tomorrow better for the people they serve. The team fuses the three essentials of modern marketing - story, design and technology - to give tomorrow's brands the creative edge they need to challenge the status quo and win. More information is available at http://3headedmonster.com/.

About Kelly Scott Madison

Business first. Media always. Powered by Data Truths. These ideas drive business growth for our brand partners. Our staff of media and marketing experts uncover truths through a relentless focus on data quality and meaning—not just data quantity. These truths fuel differentiating strategies and connect people with brands in remarkable ways. That's how we accelerate businesses for today and tomorrow. To find out more, visit www.ksmmedia.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Carolyne Poling

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

cpoling@ksmmedia.com

312.621.9378



Related Images











Image 1: Cicis Pizza Launches "Endless Pizzabilities" featuring whimsical spokesperson C.C. Pazzini





Inventor C.C. Pazzini gives viewers a tour of Cicis Pizza in his magical flying machine.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment