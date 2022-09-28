Infertility Drugs Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Infertility Drugs Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Gonadotrophins in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Infertility Drugs Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global infertility drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like drug classes, end users, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.20%
The market for infertility drugs is being driven by the growing demand for gonadotrophins. This can be attributed to their ability to enhance the chances of pregnancy. As gonadotrophins do not result in severe side effects as compared to other drug classes, women are increasingly preferring them to stimulate ovaries for producing follicles, hence augmenting the market.
Women in Europe and North America are increasingly bearing children at an older age, which is surging the risk of infertility and fuelling the market for infertility drugs. Furthermore, the growing accessibility to innovative infertility drugs due to the robust healthcare infrastructure is providing impetus to the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Infertility drugs refer to the drugs used in the treatment of infertility issues in both men and women. They are typically prescribed by healthcare professionals to stimulate ovulation in women and enable the production of healthy sperm in men. They are integral to boost the chances of pregnancy.
On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into:
• Gonadotrophins
• Aromatase Inhibitors
• Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)
• Biguanides
• Others
The market, based on end users, is bifurcated into:
• Male
• Female
By distribution channel, the market is classified into:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
The regional markets of infertility drugs are:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
With the increasing incidences of infertility and miscarriages, the market for infertility drugs is witnessing robust growth. As the prevalence of various health issues such as cystic fibrosis, menopausal disorders, testicular failure, ovarian cysts, diabetes, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), and endometriosis is surging, cases of infertility among men and women are growing and driving the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing research activities to support the development of innovative and advanced infertility treatments are expected to propel the market. The growing healthcare expenditure on infertility treatment by governments is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer Inc., and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
