Sight Sciences to Feature Interactive Panel Discussions of Real-World Use of the OMNI Surgical System as a Standalone (Non-Combination Cataract) Glaucoma Treatment at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), today announced that 12 ophthalmic physicians will present their first-hand experience using the OMNI Surgical System as a standalone minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) during this year's annual AAO convention at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Meeting delegates are invited to attend the four sessions throughout the weekend at the Sight Sciences booth (#4843) to learn more about OMNI standalone treatment and engage directly with the panelists. Additionally, the soon to be released Ergo-Series of the OMNI Surgical System and the recently launched SION Surgical Instrument will be showcased at AAO 2022 and available for hands-on demos at the booth.



“The OMNI Surgical System has changed the way physicians approach glaucoma surgery,” said Cathleen McCabe, Chief Medical Officer of Eye Health America and Medical Director of The Eye Associates in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL. “As a minimally invasive, implant-free standalone treatment, OMNI allows surgeons to lower IOP and reduce a patient’s medication burden while avoiding more aggressive surgical interventions. Having such an effective and safe standalone intervention is vital to serve the needs of our phakic and pseudophakic patients with glaucoma.”

Speaker Forum on Saturday, October 1:

11:00 AM - 11:45 PM CT: Standalone MIGS: Beyond Cataract Surgery Leon Herndon, MD (moderator); Deb Ristvedt, DO; Arkadiy Yadgarov, MD

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM CT: Standalone Use of the OMNI Surgical System Cathleen McCabe, MD (moderator); Jason Bacharach, MD; Jai Parekh, MD



Speaker Forum on Sunday, October 2:

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM CT: Why Standalone MIGS with the OMNI Surgical System? Paul Singh, MD (moderator); Analisa Arosemena, MD; Amir Cohen, MD

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM CT: Best practices in adopting Standalone MIGS Nathan Radcliffe, MD (moderator); Matthew Brink, MD; Zarmeena Vendal, MD



“The growth and adoption of OMNI as a standalone treatment as evidenced by such a diverse and esteemed panel of speakers sharing their real-world experiences and clinical data, brings a sense of great anticipation to this year’s AAO meeting,” said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. “We are also excited to demonstrate the continued evolution of our surgical portfolio by offering doctors hands-on access to the soon-to-be released Ergo-Series of the OMNI Surgical System and the new SION Surgical Instrument.”

Booth events are not part of the official AAO program. The 12 presenters are paid consultants of Sight Sciences.

About the OMNI Surgical System

The OMNI® Surgical System is a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). It is indicated for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm's canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI allows surgeons to access 360 degrees and three primary points of resistance of an eye's diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal, and collector channels) through a single clear corneal microincision.

OMNI is indicated by the FDA for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm's canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. OMNI has a CE Mark for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in quadrants with previous MIGS implants.

OMNI received its first FDA clearance in 2017 and is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide. OMNI is a registered trademark of Sight Sciences.

For more information, visit www.OMNIsurgical.com

About the SION™ Surgical Instrument

The SION Surgical Instrument is the first bladeless device used in goniotomy. SION is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork by removing diseased tissue as the surgeon sweeps the instrument around Schlemm's canal with a single smooth motion. The bladeless technology of SION was developed to improve safety and ease of use by eliminating the need to navigate sharp instrumentation within the eye's anterior chamber and iridocorneal angle anatomy. The design features are intended to drive up the efficiency and completion of the excisional tissue removal procedure.

The SION Surgical Instrument is a sterile, single use, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. SION should not be used if there is inadequate corneal clarity, or poor visualization of angle structures or in any situations where the anterior chamber angle has been damaged (i.e., from trauma or surgery) or it may not be possible to pass the device through Schlemm's canal. SION is contraindicated in patients: with angle recession, neovascular glaucoma, chronic angle closure, narrow angle glaucoma, narrow inlets with plateau iris, peripheral anterior synechiae, traumatic, malignant, or uveitic glaucoma; it is also contraindicated in patients who have had previous argon laser trabeculoplasty, ab interno devices implanted in or through Schlemm's Canal, or prior incisional glaucoma surgery including trabeculotomy, goniotomy.

SION is classified as a Class I 510(k) exempt device, in accordance with FDA regulations and guidance. SION is a trademark of Sight Sciences.

For more information, visit www.SIONsurgical.com.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.SightSciences.com.

