QCI Completes Financing Transaction for $7,500,000 in Net Proceeds

Non-Convertible, Unsecured Term Loan Provides Funds for Growth and Working Capital

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, has completed a financing transaction with an accredited, family office investor which provided net proceeds to QCI of $7.5 million. The transaction was structured as a non-convertible, unsecured term loan in the principal amount of $8,250,000 (the “Loan”). The Loan accumulates interest at a rate 10% per annum and matures on March 23, 2024.



“Our management team and board of directors evaluated several financing alternatives, and given current market conditions and our belief in the future of QCI, we chose a non-convertible, unsecured term loan structure to provide funds for growth and working capital,” stated Robert Liscouski, QCI’s CEO. “We believe the financing we completed gives QCI the best opportunity to fund our growth initiatives as we move into the fourth quarter of this year and 2023. With this financing, combined with our recent release of our Dirac-1 subscription service, we are confident that QCI will be in a position to execute for the future to deliver real value to end users.”

As outlined in the Letter to Shareholders on August 25, 2022, available on the company’s investor relations website here , QCI plans to accomplish the following over the next 12 months:

Expand its technical solutions offerings to other domains that will benefit from Dirac-1.





Commercialize its quantum LiDAR technology.





Deploy its quantum cybersecurity solutions by commercializing its quantum network and authentication capabilities.





Deploy its quantum solutions to U.S. government clients.





Expand the deployment of its quantum solutions to state government clients.





Expand its technical team.





Expand its technical solutions and sales teams.



Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC and Revere Securities, LLC served as the placement agents on the transaction.

For more details on the financing transaction, please refer to QCI’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2022.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

