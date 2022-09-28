HeartCore Executes Content Management System Deal with GMO MAKESHOP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, announced that it has signed a deal with GMO MAKESHOP Co. Ltd. (“GMO MAKESHOP”), offering its Content Management System (“CMS”) to help augment GMO MAKESHOP’s digital transformation efforts prior to the launch of its Cloud E-Commerce Plan.



HeartCore’s CMS is one of the top rated software systems in Japan, as it provides a secure all-in-one package that includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems as well as other tools and integrations that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer lifecycle. With the capabilities of the Company’s CMS, businesses operating e-commerce sites using GMO MAKESHOP's Cloud E-Commerce Plan will now be able to centrally manage content across several of their business units, as well as implement marketing measures that are optimal for each user on each site. Additionally, on the back end, the GMO MAKESHOP team will be able to leverage key tools to manage sales promotions, track inventory and product management, and also deliver management functions for its e-commerce initiative. HeartCore will also provide GMO MAKESHOP with process mining and task mining capabilities to optimize its operations.

“We are pleased to play an integral role in GMO MAKESHOP’s Cloud E-Commerce Plan by licensing our industry leading CMS,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “Our software will allow their team to seamlessly launch a full scale e-commerce platform that provides state-of-the-art capabilities both on the front and back end, especially as they manage a multitude of websites. HeartCore provides a safe and secure platform and an all-in-one support team that is always ready to assist our customers. We look forward to assisting GMO MAKESHOP and ramping up sales efforts with our leading enterprise software technology.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860