Behavioural Health Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Behavioural Health Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global behavioural health market, assessing the market based on its segments like disorder, services, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.4%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 134 Billion
Increasing adoption of behavioural health software, availability of government funding, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioural health organisations, favourable behavioural health reforms, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage are driving the market growth.
The global behavioural health industry is driven by the growing awareness and social acceptance of behavioural health issues. Advancements in clinical therapy and medication management yield better psychological and detoxification treatments, hence boosting the demand for behavioural health. The demand for support services, such as software upgrades and maintenance, is a primary driver of the market’s growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Behavioural health management software allows patients and caregivers to communicate. These programmes safeguard the confidentiality of patient information. Combining innovative behavioural health tech solutions with traditional behavioural health solutions is expected to improve performance and efficacy, hence expanding the behavioural health industry’s size.
Based on disorder, the market includes:
Depression
Anxiety
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorders
Alcohol Use Disorders
Substance Abuse Disorders
Eating Disorders
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)
Others
On the basis of services, the market includes:
Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services
Outpatient Counselling
Emergency Mental Health Services
Home-based Treatment Services
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Online counselling programmes and daycare services are fuelling the industry’s expansion. The development of innovative treatment programmes, favourable supply and demand, and rising mental health budgets are also adding to the market growth. Growing government measures to support these institutions, and increasing patient desire for community clinics, are expected to boost the adoption of behavioural health software.
The increased emphasis on subscription models, rising software applications in emerging regions, and rising use of telehealth as a means of providing care services will all contribute to the behavioural health market’s growth throughout the forecast period by producing significant opportunities. Social awareness and awareness about mental health have been playing a crucial role in healthcare services and treatment, especially in developing countries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Acadia Healthcare, CareTech Holdings PLC, Universal Health Services, Inc, North Range Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, Pyramid Healthcare, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
