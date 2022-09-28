Bazaarvoice and Taggstar partner to integrate user-generated content into social proof messaging

Resulting in an additional 1.71% increase in online conversion rate uplift for FatFace

The incorporation of user-generated content, such as ratings and reviews, from Bazaarvoice into Taggstar’s social proof messaging combines two powerful conversion rate optimization technologies into one user experience. This enables shoppers to easily understand review ratings and social proof data in a single glance, leading to better buying decisions.

FatFace, a British family, lifestyle clothing brand with a unique heritage, and client of both Bazaarvoice and Taggstar, was able to highlight the percentage of people that recommended an item and the number of people that rated an item five stars on their product description pages (PDP).

This resulted in an additional 1.71% conversion rate uplift in just 10 days on top of the 4.4% delivered by the initial implementation of social proof.

“Our customer product reviews provide shoppers with the confidence they need to make a purchase,” commented Liam Price, Head of Digital at FatFace. “Reviews reinforce our great customer ratings and product quality, working with Taggstar allows us to bring this important part of the purchase consideration forward in the customer journey. Integrating reviews with social proof delivered an additional 1.71% conversion rate uplift for FatFace.”

“This enables shoppers to easily understand not only what is popular, trending, and selling fast in real time, but also combines user-generated content from previous purchasers,” said Marjorie Leonidas, CEO of Taggstar. “This leads to better customer loyalty and satisfaction and lower returns.”



Taggstar leverages the Bazaarvoice API to aggregate authentic review content into a form that can be displayed as a social proof message balloon, along with Taggstar’s real-time messages including audience, order volume, and trending products. This allows shoppers to make confident decisions when shopping online.

“At Bazaarvoice, we are dedicated to supercharging commerce engines for brands and retailers while creating smarter shopping experiences for consumers. The voice of the customer is the power behind user-generated content and its effectiveness in driving purchase decisions,” states Zarina Lam Stanford, CMO, Bazaarvoice. “By partnering with Taggstar, we bring the value of authentic user-generated content like reviews along with Taggstar's powerful social proof messaging to connect brands and shoppers, converting moments of inspiration into purchase decisions where and when the shoppers are. We look forward to seeing this partnership extend globally.”

About Taggstar

Taggstar has been the leader in enterprise social proof messaging since the company’s launch in 2013 and is trusted by some of the largest brands and retailers. Taggstar’s social proof messaging surfaces real-time shopping behaviour that is proven to increase online conversion rate uplift, sales and incremental revenue, delivering ROI of more than 100%. Taggstar’s algorithms collect real-time shopping data directly from retailers’ sites and use this to surface the widest range of customizable messages showing real-time trends, category bestsellers, product views, aggregated reviews, items added to basket and more that help to increase customer confidence to purchase. Customers include Aldi, Argos, Charles Tyrwhitt, Dr. Martens, FatFace, Hotel Chocolat, M&S, Matalan, NBrown, PrettyLittleThing, Revolution Beauty, SpaceNK, Robert Dyas, SportsShoes.com, The Very Group and Wickes. Learn more at www.taggstar.com .

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com