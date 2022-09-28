2nd Watch Appoints Scott Gooch to SVP of Cloud Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a global cloud services company, announces the appointment of Scott Gooch to Senior Vice President of Cloud Solutions. At 2nd Watch, Gooch will oversee the Cloud Infrastructure and Architecture practice as well as the Cloud Economics and Application Modernization practices.



Gooch has over 25 years of experience working in the consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, media, nonprofit and government industries. Most recently, he was Managing Director at Slalom Consulting, where he was responsible for cultivating client relationships across industries and delivering solutions with strategic partners including AWS, Microsoft and Salesforce. Prior to Slalom, Gooch was a Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was responsible for leading 350 cross-functional experts in providing innovation strategy, business concept development, operations analysis, big-data analytics, change management, business process engineering and decision support to the Department of Defense senior leadership in the areas of cyber, counter-weapons of mass destruction, energy, cost analysis and acquisition.

“We have a goal of moving 2nd Watch toward becoming practitioner-led in all phases of prospect and client interactions,” said Doug Schneider, CEO of 2nd Watch. “We believe this mindset is critical to evolving our capabilities for the next phase of the cloud services market and ultimately, to refocus our target stakeholder from a heavy emphasis on IT to the business and/or application owner as well. Scott’s appointment is part of this shift. He’s built a long career in professional services with a focus on people, culture and fostering a partnership mindset with clients to achieve true business transformation. We are excited to welcome Scott to our team.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch provides cloud-native professional services and ongoing managed cloud services to organizations seeking to modernize and migrate their IT infrastructure, services, applications and data insights by leveraging the power of public cloud. We enable and enhance your cloud strategy, architecture, cloud engineering, and ongoing management/optimization of your cloud services.

