Plastic Fasteners Market Upcoming Growth and Key Player Analysis till 2026 | Nifco, Black & Decker, Araymond, Melfast

The global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. The Plastic Fasteners Market is driven by the by the increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, surge in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry. Growth in the above sectors are anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities to the key players involved in the Plastic Fasteners Market. Likewise, the need of. Plastic fasteners is rising due to the introduction of the same or even an improved fastener technology to that of the metal counterpart, which is further expected to spur the growth of the global plastic fasteners market. Likewise, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide stellar avenues for the key players involved in the global plastic fasteners market.

Leading Players– Illinois Tool Works, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, E & T Fasteners, micro plastics, Craftech Industries, Melfast, Volt Industrial Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond, ATF Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026 in the global plastic fasteners market due to growing nation and increase in population of the major economic countries like China and India, followed by Middle East Africa region which is registered with the CAGR of 6.5%

Plastic is useful prevent electrical conductivity in certain areas of the electronic or electrical device, it is used in everything from the housing to the plastic screws, plastic washers and special fasteners

The automotive and aerospace industries are struggling to keep the weight of the object low, this purpose is being served by products; hence this industry it has seen unprecedented growth due to the current need to meet light weight automotives

Properties of Plastic makes it usable for the application of Plumbing valves, pipes, decorative handles, seals, and more, they are shifting toward plastic because it is less susceptible to corrosion and disfigurement, especially compared to traditional metals

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Nylon

Polyarylamide

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

PEEK and PPA

Other

Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Rivets and push in clips

cable ties and clips

thread fastener

washer, spacers and bushes

other

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automotive

Building construction

Electrical and electronics

Retail

other

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Plastic Fasteners market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Plastic Fasteners market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Plastic Fasteners market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

