(Video) Protests in 162 cities of Iran with over 240 killed by security forces

In Ekbatan, security forces were standing in the streets and shooting at people’s homes. Protesters defied them and continued to chant anti-regime slogans.

People have been continuing their rallies for days and nights, reporting intense hit-and-run clashes between protesters and the security forces.” — MEK

To this day demonstrations and protests have been registered in more than 156 cities across all of Iran’s 31 provinces.As a result of the regime’s massive crackdown measures and opening fire on demonstrators, sources associated with the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are reporting more than 240 protesters have been killed and at least 12,000 others have been arrested.It is worth noting that despite the massive deployment of security forces into the streets, including the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the paramilitary Basij, plainclothes agents, and members and units of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Iranian people have been continuing their rallies for days and nights, and many areas are reporting intense hit-and-run clashes between protesters and the regime’s security forces.This includes the capital Tehran and other metropolitan cities of Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Rasht, and Karaj.Videos obtained from Tehran’s Ariashahr on Tuesday show a heavy presence of anti-riot units to prevent protests. There are numerous reports indicating that the regime is bringing in mercenaries from other countries to crack down on protests.While the mullahs’ regime is continuing with its practice of constantly disrupting and completely cutting off internet connections parallel to their iron fist crackdown, activists and members of the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units inside Iran have been reporting ongoing protests and dozens of cities and towns across the country.In Chabahar, southeast Iran, a large crowd gathered to resume protest rallies. The regime’s security forces responded with firearms and live ammunition.However, protesters resisted the repressive forces and continued their rallies into the night. Reports and videos indicate there are heavy clashes between security forces and protesters. The protesters have forced the regime’s repressive forces to retreat and have taken control of some districts.These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.Protesting her arrest, Amini was severely beaten by the security forces in a van and was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. After initial examinations, doctors declared that Amini had suffered a stroke and was brain dead at the same time.Amini died on Friday, September 16. Shortly after, protests broke out in several cities, including Tehran and Saqqez. The protests have continued and expanded since.In Sanandaj, protesters returned to the streets despite heavy security measures and the presence of anti-riot forces. The protesters were chanting anti-regime slogans including “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!”It is worth noting that the regime has been especially harsh in the repression of protests in Kurdish cities. However, people continue their resistance and come back to the streets every day to demand regime change.New videos obtained from Chabahar show continuing protests and heavy clashes between the people and armed security forces. According to the locals, security forces directly opened fire on the protesters.The people are protesting the killing of Mahsa Amini and the rape of a 15-year-old Baluch girl by the local commander of the State Security Forces.Protests continued in several districts of Tehran despite strict security measures and reports that security forces opened fire on protesters the previous night. In Sadeghiyeh District, protesters are blocking roads to hamper the movement of security forces.In Keshavarz Blvd, protesters held a rally and chanted, “This is the year [Khamenei] is overthrown!” In Haft Howz Square, protesters were chanting “Death to the dictator!” In Ariashahr, the regime has sent a large contingent of security forces to prevent protesters from rallying.New videos show protest rallies being held in more cities despite internet blackouts imposed by the regime. In Gohardasht, Karaj, protesters marched in the streets while chanting, “Death to the dictator! Mullahs must get lost!” In Sanandaj, protesters lit fires in the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans. In Jam, Bushehr province, protesters held a rally.New videos from Tehran show security forces opening fire on protesters.In Narmak, an old man was shot by security forces and had to be carried away by protesters to be tended to.In Ekbatan, security forces were standing in the streets and shooting at people’s homes. Protesters defied them and continued to chant anti-regime slogans.On Monday, protests raged across the country, and footage continues to arrive of the previous night’s protest rallies. Areas that continue sending their footage despite the regime’s internet blackouts are:Tehran, with reports arriving from Sattarkhan, Sadeghiyeh, Tarbiat Modares University, Haft Howz Square of Narmak, Fakuri, Zafaraniyeh, Shariati, Tehransar, Pirouzi, Gisha, Ekbatan, and Jannatabad.The cities of Qorveh, Tabriz (Roshdiyeh district), Marivan, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Babolsar, Sari, Yazd, Divandarreh, Arak, Oshnavieh, Sardasht, Borazjan, Gohardasht in Alborz Province, Bojnurd, and others have been sending their footage as well.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the ongoing protests and the leading role of Iranian women in this uprising. Women are a force for change, she explained, adding they are “pioneering the overthrow of the mullahs’ misogynistic regime. They have come to obliterate the clerical regime during Iran’s protests. They have risen up to demand freedom for all Iranians. They want to bring freedom and equality to Iran.”“Teachers and university professors have joined their students, starting strikes in solidarity with Iran’s protests to overthrow the clerical regime. Nationwide strikes by various sectors can and must assist young people in their uprising to achieve freedom,” Mrs. Rajavi emphasized.Highlighting the regime’s heavy crackdown, the NCRI President-elect is calling on the international community to take urgent action to free those detained.Continuing with its daily reports from Iran, Netblocks, the UK-based internet observatory organization tracking network disruptions and shutdowns across the globe, provided update reporting on Monday regarding internet disruptions by the mullahs’ regime.

In Tehran, many brave women stepped up in different parts of Iran and led protests against the regime's misogynist rule.