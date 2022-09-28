Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Forecast

Companies Profiled in the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market are Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Among others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pancreatic cancer treatment market size is expected to rise substantially owing to increasing consumption of cigarettes and rising incidents of cancer across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer, Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer), By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Drug Therapy, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

In April 2019, Rexahn had an agreement with BioSense for commercialising its pancreatic cancer treatment in Greater China

In July 2018, Sun Pharma launches Infugem injection for treatment of pancreatic cancer in the U.S.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 to 2020





According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), about 57,600 people are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. In addition to this, pancreatic cancer accounts for over 3% of all types of cancers in US. A lethal type of cancer, pancreatic cancer start in the pancreas of the human body. The most common type of this cancer is the pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Furthermore, the striking symptoms of this type of cancer are abdominal pain, diarrhoea, jaundice, weight loss, and blood clot, among others. The treatment at the initial stage may include chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, or at times a combination of both. However, if the patient is at the advanced stage of the cancer, the doctor may not advise surgery instead palliative care to obtain relief from the symptoms is recommended.

What does the Report Include?

The pancreatic cancer treatment market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Cases of Smoking Cigarettes to Spur Demand

The major risk factor of contracting pancreatic cancer is smoking. High adoption of tobacco products is likely to increase the risk factor of contracting this disease. In addition to this, there is spike in adoption of tobacco mostly among youths across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 4.8 Million youths were found to be using tobacco products in 2018. Smoking cigarettes is harmful as it contains over 7000 chemicals out of which 70 are the ones that cause cancer. Increasing addiction of smoking among the people including youth is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Market Segmentation:

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation By Type Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer By Treatment Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Others By End User Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Strategies by the Companies to Promote Growth

In April 2019, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading biopharma company, announced its collaboration with BioSense for the commercialization of its pancreatic cancer treatment in Greater China. This strategic move is expected to consolidate its position in the promising Chinese market where a large pool of population will strengthen the company’s position. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as novel product launches, and joint ventures, among others by the players operating in the market will positively affect the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Sun Pharma, a renowned pharmaceutical major, announced its launch of infugem injection in the U.S. The product launched by the company is expected to treat the patients suffering from pancreatic cancer in the region.





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Disease in North America to Bolster Growth

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as improved healthcare infrastructures and high adoption of treatment procedures. Additionally, it will hold highest pancreatic cancer treatment market revenue owing to increasing prevalence of disease in the region in the forthcoming years. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to be the second-most leading region. This is ascribable to factors such as improved healthcare facilities and increasing demand for pancreatic cancer.

The market in Asia-Pacific will rise substantially owing to presence of well-established hospitals and advanced critical care centers. Furthermore, companies focusing on developing novel treatment option in Asia-Pacific will aid the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

List of the Companies Operating in the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market:

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY

CELGENE CORPORATION

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Among others





