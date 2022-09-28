Global 360-Degree Camera Market Demand is Increasing at a CAGR rate of 25% during 2022-2028- Zion Market Research
The global 360-degree camera market was around $800 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $2998 million at CAGR of 25% over the forecast period
The Global 360-Degree Camera Market Report Shows highly fragmented some of the prominent players including Samsung Electronics, YL Technology, LG Electronics, Ricoh, Kodak, PANONO, GoPro, Insta360, Digital Domain Production, 360fly, Immervision, Nikon, Rylo, Bubl, Xiaomi, Sony Corporation, Panasonic, Nokia Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd, and Mistika VR. In this report, we will analyze the growth drivers, opportunities, and obstacles of the 360-degree camera market from 2022 to 2028.
— Varsharani Lavate
The global 360-degree camera market touched a revenue growth of USD 800 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to around USD 2,998 million at a CAGR rate of 25 percent during the forecast period. A 360 camera, commonly called an omnidirectional camera, has a 360-degree angle of vision, which allows it to catch almost everything in its path. When huge visual areas must be covered, such as when photographing panoramas, 360 cameras are required. 360 cameras are becoming increasingly popular as virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) become more prevalent in video games and other types of interactive entertainment. VR feature films that need 360 cameras are now being researched, and 360 cameras have also been used in still photography and robotics.
The global 360-degree camera market in this research analysis is divided into connectivity, resolution, component, type, vertical, and region. The connectivity is classified as wired and wireless. The resolution is divided into high-definition and ultra-high-definition. The component consists of hardware, sensors, processor, battery, a memory device, and others. The type is divided into personal and professional. Finally, the verticals consist of media & entertainment, travel & tourism, military & defense, automotive, healthcare, commercial, and others.
Recent Development:
In July 2020, Insta360 and Mistika VR joined together to bring flexibility and control over the functioning of the Insta360 Pro camera as a part of their post-production flow.
In June 2021, GoPro released the over capture feature for the fusion 360-degree cameras for Apple devices.
360 Degree Camera Market: Overview
The 360-degree cameras are omnidirectional camera systems where the user gets to access multi-dimensional direction and record its view if needed. The recording sessions happen either with the help of a single consumer camera or through multiple camera lenses that are integrated into the device itself. All those videos are then assembled through video editing software to make a perfect movie. They are also available in the form of a single or standalone camera with multiple lenses which captures and blends the content and stitches it together. The benefit of these cameras is that they are very user-friendly and are also relatively affordable.
It is also a portable device that covers a visual landscape of 360 degrees in a horizontal plane. It is attached with fisheye lenses that allow a plain wide-angle view. It is very similar to DSLR, they can connect to smartphones through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This feature makes the cameras most suitable and easy for post-processing, transferring, or sharing without any ado. The images created are in real-time without any further processing or upgrading which gives high-profile media files.
A wide range of applications leverages these cameras for video surveillance on airport terminals, railway & metro stations, city traffic surveillance, industrial sites evaluation, critical infrastructure surveillance, school & college campus surveillance, and shopping mall security surveillance including the car parking. They are also applicable in mainstream applications such as medical and research fields where cameras record data needed for important investigations.
360 Degree Camera Market: Growth Drivers
Rise in focus on safety and security measures along with emerging technological advancements of cameras drives the market growth
The rise in safety and security measures in each field within the public drives immense growth for the global market. Apart from this, there is a high demand for cost-effective cameras to cater to the advanced photography market which boosts market growth indirectly.
The easy adaptability of the cameras with mobile devices and easy digitalization aspect with real-time 4K and HDR facility is augmenting the growth of the global 360 degree camera market invariably. Social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube use the camera extensively which supported the market in recent times. People leverage the 360-degree camera to capture shots and share them on networking sites.
Video games as a concept have been the buzz of recent times where augmented reality on video screens deems important. This feature has improved the leverage and demand for 360-degree cameras to a large extent. The rising importance of endorsements and marketing retail products also boosts market growth to a certain level.
Sports enthusiasts and vloggers use these cameras extensively and hence the demand in that particular arena has gone up recently. Consequently, they find application in aerial photography and cinematography as well, where they are integrated with aerial vehicles (UAVs) for high-angle shots from the top.
Robotics seems to be the perfect application where 36-degree cameras are used widely and that instigates market expansion as well. The rising use of these cameras in automobiles helps the drivers make intricate moves and turns which in turn increases the demand rapidly. Besides all this, the security threats in commercial places induce the need for cameras to a large extent thereby grooming market growth. Defense sectors find rampant leverage of these cameras through monitoring and surveillance which improves the popularity of the product and aids the expansion of the market.
