Business Reporter: Why a cloud-based labelling solution is key for supply chain transparency
An integrated, cloud-based solution for supply chain transparencyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Josh Roffman, SVP Marketing and Product Management at Loftware talks about the new opportunities that enterprise labelling presents in order to make the supply chain more efficient and transparent. Although automation is an integral part of enterprise labelling, there is much more to it than just eliminating manual processes. Cloud-based enterprise labelling offers a level of scalability, configurability and standardisation that fragmented legacy systems couldn’t. It also improves on businesses’ bottom lines by keeping inaccuracies and data replication to a minimum.
Thanks to the flexibility enterprise labelling offers, it’s become much easier and cost-efficient to adjust bar codes and the label artwork to changing regulatory requirements or customer expectations. As this new technology allows the integration of all enterprise applications containing product data, the product’s whole lifecycle becomes scannable from the label. Enterprises dealing across multiple locations dispersed across the globe can also take advantage of the technology to ensure uniformity across their supply chain in terms of labels, applications and data sources. The pandemic has also shown how cloud labelling can support remote workforces or better collaboration across the enterprise and eventually lead to a more satisfying customer experience. Companies that apply a digital mindset to their labelling practices will certainly have an edge in the race to become relevant in today’s volatile environment.
To learn more about the benefits of a digital transformation of labelling processes, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Loftware
Loftware is the world’s largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail and apparel.
www.loftware.com
