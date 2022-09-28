Urea Market Sale is Expected to Reach US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2031

Urea Market 2022

Urea Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urea Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Urea Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Urea Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global urea market is currently valued at over US$ 31 Bn. Sales of urea are projected to increase at 2.3% CAGR and be valued at over US$ 40 Bn by 2031. Growing demand for urea from the agriculture industry and government subsidies on certain fertilizers are driving market expansion.

The agriculture industry has witnessed significant growth in the last few years, and this growth trend is expected to continue over the coming years as well. Growing demand for food and other agricultural products owing to rise in population and urbanization across the globe is driving demand for fertilizers, which, in turn, is elevating demand for urea in the global market.

Demand for industrial-grade urea is also increasing to reduce the emission of nitrous oxide (NOx) gases from diesel, dual-fuel, and lean-burn natural gas engines. There is a growing demand for nutrient-rich NPK fertilizers, which is also boosting the demand for urea globally.

Key Companies-

• PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (PUSRI)

• PT PupukKujang

• PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

• Yara International ASA

• Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C

• SABIC

• EuroChem Group

• Nutrien Ltd

• BASF SE

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

• OSTChem

Key Takeaways from Market study

• Demand for urea is increasing due to rising use of fertilizers across the world to increase per hectare production capacity of land to cater to rising demand for food and other agricultural-based products.

• Countries such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico are the fastest-growing markets, expanding at a healthy CAGR owing to the high production of agricultural-based products in these countries.

• China is one of the most lucrative markets for manufacturers owing to vast population and manufacturer-friendly governmental regulations.

• Various environmental regulations imposed on the use of solid urea due to emission of gaseous ammonia that can be dangerous for the environment as well as human health is a longstanding challenge for manufacturers to overcome.

• Demand for industrial-grade urea is also increasing from the automobile sector owing to the use of urea in selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) processes, which are used to reduce the emission of harmful gasses from automobile engines.

“Demand for urea is highest from the fertilizer segment across regions, and will remain so in future,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America - U.S, Canada

Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, Eastern Europe, CIS

APAC - China, India, Japan, Australia, Others

Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Others

Major Highlights of Urea Market Report:

• Urea Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

• The report analyzes Urea Market presence across major regions of the world.

• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

