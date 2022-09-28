Data Center Cooling Market Research Revealing the Growth Rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

Data Center Cooling Market

The growing demand for liquid cooling systems for data centers in the domestic market is fueling foreign players to invest in the data center cooling market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market size. However, need for specialized infrastructure and high investment cost and cooling challenges during power outages restrain the market.

Moreover, advent of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and growing need for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 323 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/128

Based on component, the solution segmented dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global data center cooling market. The increase in adoption of data center cooling as it offers, energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions drive the segment growth. In addition, stringent environmental safety rules imposed by various governments further augment the growth of this segment.

However, the services segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Data centers are required to be maintained by trained professionals to keep efficiency intact. Moreover, the rapid growth in data centers, service providers for services such as installation & deployment, support & maintenance, and consulting for data center cooling further drive the growth of the segment.

Based on type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing nearly half of the global data center cooling market, owing to less capital cost as a requirement of number of piping and cooling units are less. However, the rack-based cooling segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.4% through 2027, owing to extreme density capability of rack-based cooling. In addition, rack-based cooling reduces airflow path length of CRAH fan resulting in increased operational efficiency along with energy efficiency.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/128

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global data center cooling market, and would lead the trail by 2027. North America is the world's biggest hub for software companies and offers data storage facilities worldwide. Therefore, with growth in number of data centers, the requirement for cooling systems is also expected to increase to maintain HVAC level of data centers and support data center operations.

However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. China & India has a tremendous potential for growth in the data center cooling market, due to rapid industrialization. Furthermore, increase in number of data centers boosts the data center cooling market in this region.

The global data center cooling market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Data Centre Networking Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.