Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market To Be Driven By The Necessity For Enterprises To Standardise Software Deployment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global crowdsourced testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, platform, size, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.38%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.3 Billion
During the forecast period, the crowdsourced testing market is likely to grow due to rising demand for cost-effective operations and the necessity for enterprises to standardise software deployment. The growing number of devices with varying specifications, operating systems, and applications necessitates more software testing on various devices or platforms. During the forecast period, this is expected to increase demand for crowdsourced testing. Rising IT sectors and the need for software development in emerging countries are likely to increase demand for crowdsourced testing around the world.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Crowdsourced testing is a growing trend in software testing that takes advantage of the efficiency, efficacy, and performance of crowdsourcing and cloud networks. Because the crowd may access specified target groups, crowdsource testing allows for remote usability testing.
The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of type into:
• Performance Testing
• Functionality Testing
• Usability Testing
• Localization Testing
• Security Testing
• Others
Based on platform, the industry can be divided into:
• Web
• Mobile
• Others
The industry can be divided on the basis of company size as:
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
The industry can be categorised based on application segments as:
• Telecom and IT
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Retail
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Media and Entertainment
• Others
The global regions for crowdsourced testing market include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The increasing need for organisations to improve user experience to succeed in today’s global market and create brand awareness, thus assisting companies in implementing methods to quickly launch their websites and mobile apps to the public, are the major driving factors for the crowdsourced testing market. Crowdsourced research is used to acquire consumer feedback and assure user-specific software reliability at an extraordinarily fast pace in order to stay up with the ongoing delivery strategy.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Infosys Limited, Global App Testing, Test IO (EPAM Systems), Applause App Quality, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Synack.com, Testbirds, Planit Testing, Rainforest QA, Inc., Cobalt Labs Inc., Bugcrowd Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
