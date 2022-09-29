7Analytics Closes $2.5 million Seed Round to Predict Flood Behavior
Company uses AI to reduce the risk of climate-change related to flooding of energy infrastructure and constructionBERGEN, NORWAY, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7Analytics, a company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to model and predict flood behavior, today announces that it has received $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Momentum Partners. Construct Venture, Link Capital and Obos VC also participated in the round.
Founded in 2020 by a team of geologists and data scientists, the company uses its unique terrain processing models, along with various other data sources, to create flood models that can be used by businesses and municipalities to plan and mitigate the impact of flooding. The next development chapter for the company is to use this insight to also model other nature risks such as landslides and biodiversity.
“If you look at the natural hazards on the global scale, flooding has the highest economic impact on society,” said Jonas Toland, co-founder, 7Analytics and added: “We need innovation to mitigate flood risk, so a flood prediction tool was an impactful starting point for us.”
Increased urbanization and the “downsizing” of nature have had a major impact on the flow of flood waters. On top of this, climate change causes more rainfall and greater frequency of cloud bursts. 7Analytics will enable its customers to make data driven decisions that can help reduce the damage, by pinpointing assets in risk of flooding at high resolution. This data can be used in applications including residential and commercial construction and de-risking energy infrastructure, such as power plants.
Global Weather Disasters Cost $343 Billion in 2021. 7Analytics and StormGeo, its strategic partner on the US market, aim to address the rising damage costs by real time flood prediction. Hurricane Ida alone caused an estimated $75 billion in damages.
“This partnership couples StormGeo’s precision weather forecasting with 7A’s cutting edge flood modeling which will allow business decision makers to leap from rainfall forecasts to actionable flood inundation forecasts that communicate how high the water will rise at their assets and operations. based on cutting edge flood modeling,” said Ken Carrier, VP Onshore, StormGeo.
“Increase in Climate Change and urbanization causes new demands and a more complex risk picture for developers,” says Birgitte Molstad, Environmental Director at OBOS.
“7Analytics provides a digital solution to assess and foresee climate related risks and thus prevent unnecessary damage to buildings. We have faith in 7Analytics. and have already implemented their tool in several construction projects.”
The company’s first product, FloodCube, is already being used by customers that include Bergen Municipality, Skanska, a contractor, and Multiconsult, a consulting engineer. The product uses advanced modeling and AI to calculate surface water, faster and with much higher precision than standard tools. Disruptive models like the FloodCube are essential for next generation sustainable planning and asset risk management
