U.S. Chamber Remains Committed to Permitting Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following Chairman Manchin’s decision to remove permitting reform from consideration of the Continuing Resolution, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement:

“The Chamber remains committed to enacting permitting reform this year. As a result of the debate that has emerged over the past several weeks, it is now clear that there is substantial, bipartisan agreement that our permitting system is broken and must be fixed. We believe that the differences that exist today on specific components of legislation are by no means insurmountable, and all sides have a genuine interest in passing reform. We will continue to work closely with Senator Manchin, Senator Capito and other Congressional leaders to forge consensus on a package that can pass Congress and will improve energy security while lowering prices for businesses and consumers.”