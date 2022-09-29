At 5.8% CAGR, Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Size US$ 66.84 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market was at US$ 46.11Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 66.84Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 - 2030.

According to the study, The Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market was estimated at USD 46.11 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 66.84 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market: Overview

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market mainly aims to provide a better-quality life to the people in this category by making their life comfortable and easy. Several difficulties arise in the day-to-day activities of older adults with a partial or total disability that cannot be handled alone. Relying on some other person for every work becomes a matter of dependence which hampers the quality of life lived by the person. To deal with this difficulty of the people, key market players have introduced assistive technologies in the market that will assist the disabled and the elderly to conduct their day-to-day activities independently.

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market: Growth Drivers

The huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population has helped the market to record considerable revenue over time. The increasing number of high-velocity accidents worldwide due to rapid modernization has resulted in many people suffering from multiple disabilities, which is a great opportunity for the market. Advanced facilities the government provides in the form of reimbursement have helped the market record tremendous growth. The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players have helped the market to experience new technologies and devices.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market size was valued at around USD 46.11 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 66.84 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The use of advanced technologies and equipment proves difficult for the elderly population as they cannot evaluate and understand their functioning very easily. Difficulties such as technical glitches and functional errors hamper the usage to a great extent.

D) The increasing competition among the key market players regarding introducing advanced technologies and devices to provide maximum independence to the disabled and elderly population has emerged as a major opportunity for the market’s growth.

E) The high cost associated with using modern technologies and devices hampers the market’s growth to a great extent. The disposable income available to the people belonging to the disabled and elderly age group is not sufficient for purchasing modern technologies and devices.

Regional Landscape

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for disabled and elderly assistive technology, and due to the huge population belonging to this category will stop due to the adoption of modern lifestyle, the use of vehicles has increased to a great extent which leads to several high-velocity accidents in this region. as a result of this people suffer with multiple disabilities. Hence, the demand for assistive technologies is rising in the market. Increasing life expectancy has given rise to a huge geriatric population that demands assistive technology with you to provide them with complete independence.

The European countries also contribute considerably to the growth of the disabled and elderly assistive technology market due to the huge number of people suffering from chronic diseases and disabilities. The Asia Pacific region has become the next largest sector providing advanced facilities to the elderly and disabled individuals due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector.

Key Players

Sunrise Medical LLC

Starkey Hearing Technologies

GN ReSound Group

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holding A/S

The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

mobility aids devices

Living aids devices

Medical furniture

Bathroom safety devices

By End User

Nursing homes

Home care

Hospitals

Assisted living facility

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

