Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market worth $ 28.87 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market- by Type of Equipment (gamma knife, line accelerator (LINAC) Machines, Cyber Knife and Proton Beam (Particle Beam)), Application (Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment, Brain Tumor Treatment, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, and Other Neurological Disorders Including Trigeminal Neuralgia) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices market will be valued at US$ 18.24 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 28.87 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Stereotactic surgery is used to carry out operations like radiosurgery, ablation, biopsy, lesion, injection, stimulation, and injection. It is a minimally invasive technique that finds small targets inside the body using a coordinate system. The term "surgical navigation" also applies to stereotactic surgery. Devices specifically utilized in stereotactic radiosurgery and radiotherapy are known as stereotactic surgery instruments. The precise target spot can be determined by doctors using stereotactic surgery equipment. Stereotactic surgery devices are characterized by precision and excellent accuracy. Arc-centered stereotactic frames' technical principles increase surgical accuracy and guarantee excellent precision.

The market for stereotactic surgery devices is expanding due to the rising demand for minimally invasive techniques, the growing use of stereotactic surgery to substitute levodopa therapy, and the increasing prevalence of brain tumours, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. The lack of alternatives to surgery has also fuelled demand for the stereotactic surgery devices market. High initial startup costs and a strict regulatory environment limit industry expansion. Additionally, the rising replacement of levodopa therapy with stereotactic surgery devices and technological advancements, particularly in the manufacturing sector, is expected to extend further favourable prospects for the expansion of the stereotactic surgery devices market in the near future. However, one of the challenging factors is that the government's stringent laws and regulations may prevent the market from expanding. The demand for stereotactic surgery devices is expected to see growth challenges in the upcoming years due to several variables, including the high installation costs of the equipment and its drawbacks, including procedural and technological constraints.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market. This dominance is ascribed to several variables, including the increased incidence of diseases like lung cancer, the rise in cases of trigeminal neuralgia, and the expansion of government initiatives to raise public awareness of disease treatment options. In addition, the Asia Pacific Stereotactic Surgery Devices market is expected to register significant growth since the prevalence of brain-related illnesses is rising and the healthcare industry is constantly growing.

Major market players operating in the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market include Siemens AG, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, IBA worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Alliance Oncology, Micromar, Adeor Medical AG, Monteris Medical, Inomed and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2022, Elekta AB introduced the Elekta Spirit, a Next-Generation Gamma Knife, a new radiosurgery device that will allow for more customized radiosurgery with sub-millimeter accuracy and treatment planning in under 60 seconds.

• In October 2021, the world's first online portal devoted to proton therapy was launched, according to a statement from Ion Beam Applications SA.

Market Segments

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Equipment Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• Gamma Knife

• Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machines

• Cyber Knife

• Proton Beam (particle beam)

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

• Brain Tumor Treatment

• Parkinson’s disease

• Epilepsy

• Other Neurological Disorders

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

