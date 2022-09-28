Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,731 in the last 365 days.

Green Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Green Cement Market

Green Cement Market

Global Green Cement Market To Be Driven By The Growing Efforts To Reduce The Carbon Footprint In The Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green Cement Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green cement market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end uses, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Green Cement Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-cement-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3%

The stringent government regulations, along with the support of building contractors to reduce the carbon footprint in the residential and commercial construction projects, is driving the demand for green cement. The rapid urbanisation and the increasing standards of living are likely to propel the growth further in the coming years.

Moreover, the rising application of green cements in the mass construction projects including dams, bridges, and retaining walls, among others, is anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the increasing construction demands in India and China due to the presence of large population base.

Green Cement Industry Definition and Major Segments
The type of cement which is produced with the help of carbon-negative manufacturing process is defined as green cement. Calcined clay and limestone are the major components of green cements. The emission of toxic gases and elements is minimised during the production of this cement. Moreover, the major characteristics of green cement include reduced porosity, crack resistance, durability, and robust mechanical strength.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-cement-market

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:

Fly Ash-Based
Slag-Based
Limestone-Based
Silica Fume-Based

Based on end-use, the market has been classified into:

Residential
Non-Residential
Others

The regional markets for green cement include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Green Cement Market Trends

The key trends in the green cement market include the rising investments in the multi-housing and various commercial construction projects. The increasing popularity of cements with good thermal and acid resistance, which can be attributed to the changing climate owing to the increasing pollution and global warming, is likely to be another key trend in the market.

Moreover, the increasing efforts by the government to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide are anticipated to propel the demand for the product in the coming years. The increasing inclination of building contractors towards using eco-friendly cements with high mechanical strength is likely to provide further impetus to the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, UltraTech Cement Ltd., and LafargeHolcim Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Swine Feed Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/swine-feed-market

Laser Diode Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laser-diode-market

Rugged Tablet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rugged-tablet-market

Green Cement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-cement-market

DNA Sequencing Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dna-sequencing-products-market

Roofing Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-materials-market

Virtual Fitting Room Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-fitting-room-market

Wood Pulp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wood-pulp-market

Top Lithium Ion Battery Companies: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies

Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Green Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.