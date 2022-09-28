Green Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Green Cement Market To Be Driven By The Growing Efforts To Reduce The Carbon Footprint In The Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green Cement Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green cement market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Green Cement Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3%
The stringent government regulations, along with the support of building contractors to reduce the carbon footprint in the residential and commercial construction projects, is driving the demand for green cement. The rapid urbanisation and the increasing standards of living are likely to propel the growth further in the coming years.
Moreover, the rising application of green cements in the mass construction projects including dams, bridges, and retaining walls, among others, is anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the increasing construction demands in India and China due to the presence of large population base.
Green Cement Industry Definition and Major Segments
The type of cement which is produced with the help of carbon-negative manufacturing process is defined as green cement. Calcined clay and limestone are the major components of green cements. The emission of toxic gases and elements is minimised during the production of this cement. Moreover, the major characteristics of green cement include reduced porosity, crack resistance, durability, and robust mechanical strength.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Fly Ash-Based
Slag-Based
Limestone-Based
Silica Fume-Based
Based on end-use, the market has been classified into:
Residential
Non-Residential
Others
The regional markets for green cement include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Green Cement Market Trends
The key trends in the green cement market include the rising investments in the multi-housing and various commercial construction projects. The increasing popularity of cements with good thermal and acid resistance, which can be attributed to the changing climate owing to the increasing pollution and global warming, is likely to be another key trend in the market.
Moreover, the increasing efforts by the government to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide are anticipated to propel the demand for the product in the coming years. The increasing inclination of building contractors towards using eco-friendly cements with high mechanical strength is likely to provide further impetus to the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, UltraTech Cement Ltd., and LafargeHolcim Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
