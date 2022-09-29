At 4.5% CAGR, Global Aluminum Can Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 76 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Aluminum Can Market was estimated at USD 53.3 Billionn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Aluminum Can Market: Overview

The increased consumption of different types of beverages is expected to be one of the major reasons to help the market’s growth during the forecast period. Aluminum cans are offered in different types of capacities, and due to this, the market is expected to grow well in the coming years. Aluminum cans are also used for food packaging and are expected to gain more popularity in the coming years. Through the introduction of aluminum cans that are BPA free which happens to be packaging that is chemical free, the demand for these aluminum cans is expected to grow in the coming years and provide major opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The demand for different types of canned foods is expected to grow, especially in developed nations worldwide, due to the introduction of the chemical-free option. The pricing of the Product depends upon the Product’s manufacturing, and the changes in the cost of the raw material will change the price of the Product, which will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. As consumers seek cheaper options than expensive ones, manufacturers are constantly engaged in using cost-effective products to reduce the final Product’s price.

Aluminum Can Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging options that can maintain the authenticity of the products is helping the market for aluminum cans to show a tremendous boost over the years. Aluminum cans have provided the cheapest option for packaging food and beverages.

The healthcare sector has used this packaging option as it does not change the chemical composition of the inside products. Aluminum cans are very easy to be recycled and reused, which makes them a suitable option as far as the environment is concerned. Scrap collectors emerged as a major collection source where aluminum cans are gathered and then sent for the process of recycling. Aluminum cans can be recycled multiple times, making them suitable for protecting the world from rapid climate change. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the aluminum cans market during the forecast period.

Key Insights:

C) The cost of the raw materials required for manufacturing aluminum cans keeps on fluctuating according to the fluctuations in the global economy. Key market players face a major challenge against the other cheaper options that are available for packaging.

D) Aluminum cans are very easy to handle as they bear a very minimum weight which does not alter the total weight of the food or beverages. Aluminum cans have very high resistance against corrosion, making them extremely durable for carrying various products.

E) UThe rapidly increasing demand for aluminum cans worldwide has emerged as a major factor in providing various opportunities for the aluminum cans market to increase its market size. The huge demand for a suitable packaging option that can protect food and beverages against rapid climate change has made aluminum cans a leading market player.

F) The major challenge for the aluminum can market is the availability of different packaging options, such as plastics and paper bags, which also provide environmental sustainability and match the rules and regulations the government laid down.

Regional Landscape

The region of North America emerged as the largest market for aluminum cans due to the extensive use of this material for packaging in the food and beverage industry, which is growing rapidly and about an increasing population all over the world. The huge number of people carrying takeaway food and beverages worldwide has greatly helped boost the aluminum can market. The geographical sector of Asia Pacific has also emerged as a major consumer of aluminum cans due to the increasing demand for this material for packaging, which maintains the physical integrity of the content.

Key Players

Crown Holdings Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

CPMC Holdings Inc.

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group S.A.

Silgan Containers LLC

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

The Aluminum Can Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

1 Piece cans

2 Piece cans

3 Piece cans

By Capacity

Up to 200 ml

201 to 450 ml

451 to 700 ml

701 to 1000 ml

more than 1000 ml

By End User

The food and beverages industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Personal care and cosmetics industry

Paints and lubricants industry

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

