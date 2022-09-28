At 7.1% CAGR, Global Website Builder Software Market Size Surpass US$ 4.2 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Website Builder Software Market was at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.1% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Website Builder Software Market was estimated at USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Website Builder Software Market was estimated at USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Website Builder Software Market: Overview
Website builder software is a platform or tool that enables businesses to create websites without requiring manual coding editing. With the help of the drag-and-drop editing tool provided by website builder software, a website can be created in a matter of minutes. Without coding expertise or experience, users may easily design a website by dragging and dropping pieces to the desired spot. Moving files or folder icons on a user’s device are required.
Website Builder Software Market: Growth Drivers
One of the main factors driving the global website builder software market is the e-commerce industry’s expansion. Through their comments, reviews, and feedback regarding the goods and services of businesses, e-commerce platforms assist businesses in identifying and assessing new clients. Additionally, it benefits businesses by offering transactional efficiency, fewer advertising expenses, efficient customer support, efficient information management, lower personnel costs, etc. E-commerce is a huge industry that is expanding rapidly on a global scale.
Open-source website development platforms are readily available. However, this could significantly impede market expansion. Instead, the technological advancements in the field of website building are anticipated to open up a wide range of potential prospects for the market for website builder software.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Website Builder Software market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Website Builder Software market size was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment was predicted to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.
D) Based on end-user, the commercial segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Due to rising demand for online web builder platforms and software, as well as rising demand for tailored services from numerous small-scale firms in the region, the market for website builder software in North America is projected to develop significantly over the course of the forecast period. From 2021 to 2030, Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market for website builder software.
Attributed to the expansion of the e-commerce industry, particularly in India, Japan, and China, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the market for website builder software over the forecast period.
Key Players
GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC
Edicy LLC (Voog)
Jimdo GmbH
com
The Endurance International Group Inc.
SITE123
simblainc
Square Inc.
Squarespace
com Inc.
WOW Slider
The Website Builder Software Market is segmented as follows:
By Website Type
Static
Dynamic
By Deployment
Cloud-based
On-Premises
By End-users
Individual
Commercial
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
