SEAHORSE WATER TAXI, BVI WATER TAXI CLEAN COASTS GRANT WINNER

ST. THOMAS, USVI, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaHorseWater Taxi, the leading BVI Water Taxi, and Tortola Water Taxi, won a grant from the Virgin Islands Clean Coasts Program. They purchased a reverse osmosis water filtration system to reduce plastic water bottle use and have fresh and clean tasting water. Guests can fill existing water bottles or a SeaHorse Water Taxi (SWT) to drink from.
Kenneth B. Anderson, the President of SWT said, “As a water taxi, we provide transport for thousands of guests each year. Our clients are picked up from St. Thomas airport and transported by land and water to their destination island in the BVI or USVI. We must do our part to preserve the stunning environment our clients come to see. Reducing waste is just one piece of that.” Kenny is also a botanist, so feels an additional dedication to care for the environment.
The Virgin Islands Clean Cost Program (VICC) is part of the Virgin Islands Conservation Society. The Virgin Islands Conservation Society, Inc. (VICS), incorporated on June 4, 1968 under the leadership of Isidor Paiewonsky and is the oldest local non-profit environmental conservation organization in the U.S. Virgin Islands. VICS supports the protection of natural resources through member services, program development, training, leadership development, public education, environmental certifications, and government relations.

As an Eco-Certified Business, SWT has met and exceeded the requirements. They do not use any styrofoam in its operations, because it doesn’t readily breakdown in the landfill. They have conducted an additional assessment with the VICC Program and identified additional ways to reduce impact. SWT is a 99.5% paperless operation, from booking people to communicating with their team. Every group they provide transport for, they talk about using reef safe sunscreen and what to look for with each product.

Delivering high quality service to customer’s means having highly qualified, experienced, and the best captains. The captains must be trained to deliver excellent services to the clients, they must also give them the best ride over the sea. To ensure that the clients of the company are well served, SeaHorse Water Taxi provides the most experienced captains in the industry for clients. Their staff is very friendly and professional in their dealings.

SeaHorse is one of the premier water taxis in St. Thomas and the Virgin Islands. They have stormed the water and land taxi industry with amazing innovative services. Building on integrity, innovation, and high customer services, SeaHorse has developed one of the aspirational brands in the industry. Recently launching The Salty Piracy Adventure, a land and water escape room experience searching for buried treasure. As a result of the innovative services of the company, many people enjoy their water and land experience in the Virgin Islands.

SeaHorse Water Taxi is conveniently located at 6100 Red Hook Quarters #2 St Thomas Virgin Islands VI, Red Hook, St Thomas 00802, USVI. Contact them via phone at +1 833-340-0340, or via email at info@seahorsevi.com. For additional information, visit their website at https://seahorsevi.com.

