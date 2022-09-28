‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost to Headline SEE’s Homecoming Comedy Show

Colin Jost, longtime co-anchor of “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update,” will headline the Homecoming Comedy Show, Student Entertainment Events (SEE) announced today.

The actor and comedian will take the stage in Ritchie Coliseum at 5 and 9 p.m. Oct. 16. Tickets for each show are required for entry and went on sale at 3 p.m. today: $10 for students and $25 for general admission.

Capstone On-Campus Management and the University of Maryland Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Leadership Council are sponsoring this event with SEE, the university’s student programming board.

Jost joined “SNL” in 2005 as a writer, became a head co-writer in 2012 and has read the farcical news on “Weekend Update” with fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014. He has won five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.” In 2018, Jost and Che co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In addition, Jost wrote the coming-of-age comedy “Staten Island Summer,” and has had roles in the movies “Tom and Jerry,” “How to Be Single” and “Coming 2 America.”

In 2020, Jost debuted his New York Times best-selling memoir, “A Very Punchable Face,” a series of essays about pivotal moments in his life.