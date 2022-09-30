domatters publishes the ultimate Baidu SEO guide article
XINYANG, HENAN, CHAIN, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 28, 2022, domatters company published a blog, the content of the blog gave a specific explanation on how to do Baidu SEO, and focused on the problem of common search engines in China.The article answers what is Baidu SEO and how to do Baidu SEO, as follows
What is Baidu seo?
Baidu seo refers to the China search engines – Baidu Search. search engines optimization is to make the website meet the search engine indexing and ranking requirements through internal adjustment and optimization of the website and off-site optimization. , to obtain free traffic for enterprises, improve sales performance and brand promotion.
SEO promotion on Baidu is an effective method. All aspects of the website are optimized to make the content of the website more in line with the search engine’s retrieval principles, thereby bringing a steady stream of free traffic to the corporate website. In this way, when users search for relevant keywords, relevant information on the enterprise website will be displayed preferentially.
In addition, there are many ways to optimize Baidu SEO, but in general, it is still through on-site optimization and off-site optimization to improve website ranking. However, in the Baidu SEO optimization ranking process, the most commonly used is full keyword optimization. The general formal method is to sort by keyword index, that is to say, the larger the index, the higher the charge.
But if search engines ranked goes up, pay per user click. Therefore, Baidu’s SEO promotion is mainly to improve the ranking of the website by optimizing keywords, so as to realize the economic benefits of the enterprise.
Why Baidu SEO in China is Important
Baidu, like Google, will likely remain an integral part of the Chinese market for the foreseeable future. This means that companies doing business in China must ensure their websites are optimized for Baidu if they want to enjoy the full benefits of the Chinese market.
What are the common Chinese search engines ?
1.Baidu search; 2. Shenma search, only a mobile search engine, which belongs to the second search engine of the mobile terminal 3. Google search 4. 360 search 5. Sogou search 6. Bing.
Google is the most popular and widely used search engine in the world, even though Baidu is the world’s largest Chinese search engine, covering 95% of the world’s Chinese internet users. In China, Google is also an indispensable search tool for foreign trade people, especially in coastal areas, such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, etc., Google is still very popular.
Baidu’s search and SEO tools provide great insight into the Chinese market and specific target audiences, and while Baidu and Google may appear similar on the outside, there are actually significant differences between the two platforms. And Baidu includes more features and ads in its search results, and has a strong interest in the Chinese market and consumer buying habits.
Market share of PC search engines in China from January to June 2022
Baidu’s market share in China is 51.68%;
Bing is second with a market share of 25.87%;
Sogou ranked third with a market share of 10.09%;
Google is fourth with a market share of 7.33%;
Haosou ranked fifth with a market share of 4.42%;
It can be seen from the search engines usage statistics that the competition of search engines on the PC side is still extremely strong, but it is obvious that Baidu’s strategic position has indeed shifted to the mobile side with more traffic.
China’s tablet-side search engine market share from January to June 2022
Baidu’s market share in China is 89.69%;
Bing is second with a market share of 6.46%;
Google is third with a market share of 1.74%;
Sogou fourth, with a market share of 0.93%;
YANDEX is fifth with a market share of 0.66%;
Haosou (formerly 360) ranked sixth with a market share of 0.23%;
