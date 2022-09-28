Sweet Grass Vodka Establishing Operations in Charleston County

The $1.7 million investment will create 47 new jobs for the local community.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Grass Vodka , a family-owned spirits and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 47 new jobs– a welcome addition to the local community and surrounding areas.Founded in 2020, Sweet Grass Vodka crafts innovative and high-quality vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. The company is committed to locally sourced ingredients and is known worldwide for its award-winning vodka, boasting three master medals and one gold medal for its single expression across multiple categories in The Vodka Masters 2021.Located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd. in Charleston, Sweet Grass Vodka’s new facility will be its first operation in Charleston County and its second location in South Carolina. The Charleston facility will be a bottling plant, offering a tasting room for spirits and small bites.“We are enthusiastic about launching our second location in South Carolina in the beautiful upper peninsula of Charleston,” says Sweet Grass Vodka Chief Executive Officer, Jarrod Swanger. “We are proud of our quality, locally sourced vodka – and this new facility will showcase Sweet Grass Vodka on a larger scale."“Again and again, South Carolina has shown it is one of the best places in the world to do business,” proclaims Gov. Henry McMaster. “This announcement by Sweet Grass Vodka is further proof of our pro-business environment, and we’re excited to see what this locally grown company has in store for the future. Congratulations to Sweet Grass Vodka on its establishment in Charleston County.”Likewise, Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III, states, “We congratulate Sweet Grass Vodka on their new operations in Charleston County and applaud their continued growth within our borders. The opportunities on tap with this announcement underscore South Carolina’s burgeoning distilling and craft brewing sector.”According to the company, operations are expected to be online starting in October. Individuals interested in joining the Sweet Grass Vodka team should visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/contact/ “We are pleased to welcome Sweet Grass Vodka to our community and look forward to its continued growth and success,” Charleston County Council Chairman, Teddie Pryor concludes. “Using the best of locally sourced ingredients, Sweet Grass Vodka is committed to an authentic homegrown experience.”For more information, please visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/ About Sweet Grass VodkaThe team at Sweet Grass Vodka believes not all vodka is created equal, particularly regarding flavor, color, and odor. Continuously distilled equal to ten times, the company has achieved a vodka with a smooth taste and mouthfeel that allows the unique notes of potatoes grown in the South Carolina region to shine through. With these astounding attributes, Sweet Grass Vodka is surely a product to be on the look for.