Drone Donation #43 Case Closed 9/26/22 Amazing Partners At Autel Robotics, FoxFury, SkyeBrowse & Pilot Institute.
Seaside Park Police Department In NJ Now Has Life Saving Drone Technology To Help Protect Officers And The Community
Our Department is so appreciative of the generosity of Autel Robotics & National Public Safety Drone Donation Program & other supporters! This donation will help keep our officers & community safer!”HEBRON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In September of 2016, Seaside Park was the target of a terrorist bombing by Ahmad Khan Rahimi. Rahimi who was inspired by ISIS and al Qaeda planted an IED on our boardwalk, along the route for the Seaside Semper Five Marine Corps Charity 5K race. The start of the race was fortunately delayed, had the race started on time, the bomb would have detonated as runners were passing by where Rahimi planted the device. This is another instance where a drone would have given us the tactical advantage of putting eyes in the area as opposed to placing First Responder directly in harm’s way.
— Detective Mantz
Every year we receive a number of calls for missing children in town. A drone would give us a greater chance of finding the child in a shorter time. As well all know, time is critical in these situations. We have also received a number of calls for swimmer’s/boaters in distress. Our beaches are not manned 24/7 with lifeguards and our fire department is volunteer. We are not equipped with a boat or jet ski. Earlier this week we were dispatched to a boater in distress in the Bay with three children on board taking on water. A drone would provide us with the ability to pinpoint the exact location of individuals as well as drop flotation devices.”. Said Detective Mantz.
Post Donation the department expressed deep appreciation for the generosity of all involved. The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program is on a mission to help put life saving drone technology in the hands of public safety agencies in need of support.
As new UAV / sUAS technology is deployed the older technology gets shelved, we encourage agencies and the private sector to donate those drones to our foundation. We can either donate it to a public safety agency in need or through our growing STEM program to help educate kids across the country through our partnership with Women and Drones.
Public Safety agencies with a budget for drone hardware, software or training should contact NPS-DDP.org to assure best possible pricing to help your budget funding go as far as possible. Plus when any Hardware , software or training is purchased though our network 5% of the net proceeds gets donated back to NPS-DDP.org to help more departments. It is a Win-win for all involved.
The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program is so thankful to all of our partner supporters this particular donation could not have happened without the support of Autel Robotics and the added support from other key partners FoxFury Lighting Solutions, SkyeBrowse and Pilot Institute .
Seaside Park Police Department Donation Interview