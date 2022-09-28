Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Over $316,000 JET Grant To La Joya ISD

September 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant of more than $316,000 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to La Joya Independent School District (ISD) to support career training. The grant will help La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School purchase and install equipment to initially train 130 students for careers as welders, with more students trained in the future. The welding program prepares students for an industry-recognized credential or certification leading to employment in welding.

"Texas continues to support and boost our world-class workforce through comprehensive training and skills development programs across the state," said Governor Abbott. "Through grants like Jobs and Education for Texans, we are working to provide more opportunities for students pursuing careers in high-demand industries such as welding. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for helping to build a diverse, highly trained workforce to meet the needs of our growing state."

“Using the JET program, La Joya ISD has developed facilities designed to prepare students for a high-demand career in welding,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This investment provides an opportunity for high school students to gain high-value credentials and quickly become a part of the growing South Texas workforce.”

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present the grant award to La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School at an event this evening.

Through funding provided by the Legislature and approved by the Governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Visit the JET webpage for more information on the program.

