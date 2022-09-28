Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,823 in the last 365 days.

Forward Thinking Systems Adds Low-Power Mode and Remote Wake to FleetCam

FTS Logo

FTS Logo

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Thinking Systems is proud to announce the addition of low-power mode and remote wake to its FleetCam features. This new functionality will allow users to access FleetCam even when their vehicles are turned off.

With this update, users can now download footage from a historical event or live stream without having to start up the vehicle. Low-power mode prevents the cameras from excessively draining the vehicle battery. Additionally, in the event that low battery voltage is detected, safety measures have been added to ensure the camera powers down completely.

"Remote wake and low-power mode are a game changing new feature," says David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems "The cameras are now accessible even when the vehicle is off. Live streaming and video footage collection just got way easier."

How It Works

If a video or live stream is requested, a message is sent to wake the camera. The camera then proceeds with the requested action. Once the action is completed, the camera returns to low-power mode.

Visit ftsgps.com for more information.



About Forward Thinking Systems

Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com.







MEDIA CONTACTS

Tyler Linn
Forward Thinking Systems
media@ftsgps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Forward Thinking Systems Adds Low-Power Mode and Remote Wake to FleetCam

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.