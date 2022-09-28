Forward Thinking Systems Adds Low-Power Mode and Remote Wake to FleetCam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Thinking Systems is proud to announce the addition of low-power mode and remote wake to its FleetCam features. This new functionality will allow users to access FleetCam even when their vehicles are turned off.
With this update, users can now download footage from a historical event or live stream without having to start up the vehicle. Low-power mode prevents the cameras from excessively draining the vehicle battery. Additionally, in the event that low battery voltage is detected, safety measures have been added to ensure the camera powers down completely.
"Remote wake and low-power mode are a game changing new feature," says David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems "The cameras are now accessible even when the vehicle is off. Live streaming and video footage collection just got way easier."
How It Works
If a video or live stream is requested, a message is sent to wake the camera. The camera then proceeds with the requested action. Once the action is completed, the camera returns to low-power mode.
Visit ftsgps.com for more information.
About Forward Thinking Systems
Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Tyler Linn
With this update, users can now download footage from a historical event or live stream without having to start up the vehicle. Low-power mode prevents the cameras from excessively draining the vehicle battery. Additionally, in the event that low battery voltage is detected, safety measures have been added to ensure the camera powers down completely.
"Remote wake and low-power mode are a game changing new feature," says David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems "The cameras are now accessible even when the vehicle is off. Live streaming and video footage collection just got way easier."
How It Works
If a video or live stream is requested, a message is sent to wake the camera. The camera then proceeds with the requested action. Once the action is completed, the camera returns to low-power mode.
Visit ftsgps.com for more information.
About Forward Thinking Systems
Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Tyler Linn
Forward Thinking Systems
media@ftsgps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other