Munters Celebrates Opening of Daleville Manufacturing Facility with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
The 365,000-square-foot sustainable facility is Munters’ largest plant in the Americas.
This new facility gives us the infrastructure we need to continue providing word-class solutions to our customers.”DALEVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munters, a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new $36 million, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Daleville, Virginia.
— Stefan Aspman, President, Data Center Technologies of Munters Group.
Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt County; Amy S. White, Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, Buchanan District; Klas Forsström, CEO, Munters; Stefan Aspman, President of Data Center Technologies and Group Vice President, Munters; Frank Pellegrino, Vice President of Finance and Strategy Data Center Technologies, Munters; Brian Frost, Director of Operations Americas, Munters; and Charles Hodnett, Director of Operations Daleville were all in attendance. The whole Munters Group Management team also joined the entire Munters Virginia team at the event.
The 365,000-square-foot sustainable facility is Munters’ largest plant in the Americas and will produce cooling and humidifier equipment for companies around the world to use in their large data centers. The new facility will add more than 160 indirect and induced jobs.
The demand for data centers has exploded in recent years, driven by the increased necessity to support digital platforms for online shopping, gaming, remote learning, social media and advances in AI technology. To meet this demand, Munters announced plans on April 1, 2021, to relocate operations from its plant in Buena Vista, Virginia, to the new, expanded facility located about 40 miles south in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield.
“As technology continues to enhance the way we live our lives, the reliance on innovative equipment to keep large data centers operating at full capacity will only intensify,” said Stefan Aspman, President, Data Center Technologies of Munters Group. “This new facility gives us the infrastructure we need to continue providing word-class solutions to our customers, as well as the opportunity to welcome our employees to a facility that’s indicative of the quality of their work.”
About Munters Group:
Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,700 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2021 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.
