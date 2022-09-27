Submit Release
Synopsys to Host Investor Spotlight on Software Integrity Webcast

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. SNPS today announced that it will host a Synopsys Spotlight webcast for investors on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Jason Schmitt, Synopsys' GM, Software Integrity Group will provide education and insight into market and customer dynamics, solutions portfolio, and go-to-market efforts, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. PT) and can be accessed via the Synopsys website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register. The webcast replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the Synopsys website, approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

